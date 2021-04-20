Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Apr 22
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Community Pathways of Steele County Truck to Trunk Food Distribution• 9:30 a.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Limit of two households per vehicle and participants are asked to not arrive before the start time.
Lady Elks cards• 1 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna.
Legion Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made to order burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches or chicken strips. Served with French Fries or tater tots. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Ellendale City Council• 7:30 p.m., Ellendale Community Center, 507 2nd Ave., Ellendale.
Friday, April 23
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing and food for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Sunday, April 25
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week’s location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Monday, April 26
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Masonic Lodge• 7:30 p.m., Masonic Hall, 311 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot from noon to 2:30 p.m. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday April 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Via Zoom. For family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-445-0107 for additional information and a link to the meeting.
Crossroads meeting (Job Transition)• 1-3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave S., Owatonna.
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Wednesday, April 28
Medford Economic Development Authority• 5 p.m., Medford City Hall, 408 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
