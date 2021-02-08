The Gustavus women’s basketball team put together a dominant all-around effort Saturday afternoon in their season opener to defeat Augsburg.
“As our first time back, we saw some really good things but also some areas that we definitely need to focus on getting ready for our games next week,” said Head Coach Laurie Kelly.
The Auggies took advantage of the home court before senior Paige Richert (Sr., Comfrey) got on the board with a layup assisted by Ava Gonsorowski (Sr., Esko). The first quarter would remain close with Augsburg holding a small advantage until a game changing three pointer from Marisa Gustafson (Sr., Mahtomedi) for Gustavus to take a one point lead before heading into the second frame.
The Gusties were able to find their offensive groove going into the second quarter to put up 26 points. The gold remained solid on defense with Anna Sanders (So., Vadnais Heights) patrolling the glass and putting up a team high seven rebounds as Gustavus led at the half, 46-36.
At the 7:02 mark into the third quarter 2019-20 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Rorman (So., Blue Earth) found her rhythm to score 11 points in the third quarter with hopes to carry the momentum of the 68-56 edge over the Auggies into the final frame.
After a slow start to the fourth quarter with the teams trading baskets, the Gusties took over the game thanks to Rorman (25), Richerts (18), and Gustafson (17) to lead the team in scoring for a 92-74 finish.
“We shot the ball really well, we put up a lot of points but we have to tighten up our defense. It feels good to get a win and for us we were able to learn in this game what we need to do to move forward in the next,” said Kelly.
The Gustavus men’s and women’s basketball games against Bethel, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday (men away, women home), have both been postponed due to COVID-19 test protocols. School officials are working on dates to reschedule the MIAC contests. The Gustie men are next scheduled to host St. Thomas 2 p.m. Saturday, while the Gustie women are slated to travel to St. Thomas at the same time.