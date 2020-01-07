In this May 28 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles. Hill can earn $9.5 million in performance bonuses in his contract with the Minnesota Twins and Homer Bailey can earn $1 million. Hill, a left-hander who turns 40 in March, was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)