Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton took advantage of a second chance Monday to defeat Alden-Conger 64-54 in overtime.
The Bulldogs (10-12, 5-5 Valley) went on a 14-4 run in overtime and got a career-high 39 points from Kobe Weimert.
Weimert forced overtime after hitting a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to play to tie the game 50-50 after JWP fell behind by five with three minutes left to play. The Bulldogs held a 30-17 halftime lead where Weimert scored 18.
JWP didn’t shoot well in the first half from 3-point range, going 4 of 22. The Bulldogs finished 7-for-32 on 3s and shot 41 percent from the field.
Weimert also finished with five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Dylan Rinehart added nine points.
The Knights (2-18, 0-10 Valley) erased a 13-point halftime deficit by hitting a stretch of 3s in the second half before things got wild. Alden-Conger scored the first basket of overtime before JWP took control.
Turnovers turn JWP away from win
A promising first half faded into a troublesome second half Friday for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in a 61-49 loss to St. Clair in St. Clair.
The Bulldogs (9-12, 4-5 Valley) held a 31-30 lead at halftime but the Cyclones (15-6, 7-2 Valley) swirled to a 21-0 run to start the second half.
“We kind of fought back but never got closer than 12,” JWP head coach Nick James said. “We had too many turnovers and we couldn’t find the basket. Turnovers killed us tonight.”
The Bulldogs had 15 turnovers in the game despite shooting 51 percent from the field. Ben Schrom scored a team-high 16 points. Dylan Rinehart finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Kobe Weimert had nine assists and five steals.
JWP went just 6 of 18 on 3-pointers and shot 5 of 13 on free throws.
USC downs cold-shooting JWP
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton got open looks Feb. 3 against United South Central in Wells but the shots didn’t fall in a 65-45 loss.
The Bulldogs (9-11, 4-4 Valley) shot just 6-for-29 on 3-pointers for 21 percent as they battled the Rebels’ zone defense.
“We had a lot of open looks,” JWP head coach Nick James said. “They played a zone and packed it in. We didn’t knock them down.”
The Bulldogs shot 32 percent from the field and went 11-for-25 from the free throw line.
Kobe Weimert led the team with 16 points and Cole Gunderson added 10. Ben Schrom added seven while Dylan Rinehart had five points and five rebounds. JWP played without Landon Dimler, who missed the game due to injury.
The Bulldogs trailed 27-16 at halftime but couldn’t close the gap in the second half.
JWP pushes win streak to 3 with victory over Medford
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton picked up its third consecutive win Jan. 30 with a 63-52 victory over Medford in Janesville.
The Bulldogs (9-10, 4-4 Valley) are a win shy of matching a season-high four-game winning streak and got a step closer after Kobe Weimert scored 23 points against the Tigers. He added six steals while Cole Gunderson scored 11 points. Landon Dimler scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds.
“We’ve got some other kids stepping up and doing some scoring,” JWP head coach Nick James said. “They were determined not to let Kobe score.”
Gunderson knocked down three 3-pointers and Tristan Schroer added a couple of big 3-pointers too.
The Bulldogs led 31-25 against Medford (5-12, 3-6 Gopher) at halftime and shot 46 percent from the field for the game.
JWP took advantage of 11 turnovers by the Tigers and the Bulldogs had just four of their own for the game.