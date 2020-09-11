For the third straight game to start the season, the Northfield boys soccer team had little trouble cruising to a victory.
Thursday night, it won 8-0 at Rochester John Marshall. Through three games this season, the Raiders have outscored their opponents 27-0.
Northfield led 3-0 at halftime Thursday before depositing five second-half goals, and are next in action 2 p.m.Saturday at Northfield High School against Mankato East.
Cross country vs. Rochester Century, Mankato West
Both the boys and girls cross country teams for Northfield traveled to Rochester on Thursday afternoon for a triangular against Rochester Century and Mankato West.
In the girls race, Northfield and Rochester Century tied for first place with 34 points, while Mankato West finished a distant third with 61 points. Northfield senior Nicole Theberath was the fastest individual at the race, while eighth-grader Anna Forbord finished third.
Junior Clara Lippert also sped to eighth, Adriana Fleming came home in 12th and Claire Bussman rounded out the scoring positions in 12th.
In the boys race, the Panthers powered to first with 22 points, the Raiders finished second with 49 points and the Scarlets were third with 66 points. Senior Martin Brice led the way for Northfield in second place individually, while sophomore Nathan Amundson was fifth, senior Sam Folland 14th, Nikolas Stoufis 15th and Robby Swenson 16th.
Both teams are back on the course Wednesday afternoon at Northfield Middle School against Red Wing and Rochester John Marshall.
Girls tennis at Rochester Century
Facing the perenially talented Rochester Century on Thursday, the Northfield girls tennis team was unable to pick up the team win, but did snag a couple of points to take home in a 5-2 defeat.
The No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant won by a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 decision.
"They probably played one of the best matches I’ve seen them play in a couple of years," Northfield coach Mark Johnson said. "They played a decent team and really limited their errors. That was a fun match to watch and a really good one for them to win.”
Also winning for the Raiders was their No. 2 doubles team of seniors Annika Richardson and Solvei Christopherson by a margin of 6-2, 6-4.
“They were just consistent, played a decent team and continued to get better," Johnson said. :It was really kind of the same thing, they served well, returned well, limited their errors and it turned into a good win for them.”
Northfield also came close to snagging a doubles sweep, but the No. 3 doubles team of senior Jenna Woitalla and senior Rachel Braun narrowly fell 7-6 (6-4), 7-5.
“It was tight all the way through, unfortunately we lost that tiebreaker in the first set," Johnson said. "That was a big key and I think we were right there, but a few key points turned that match Century’s way, but they competed really well.”
On the singles side, senior Libby Brust lost 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 position, senior Caroline Ash faltered 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 position, sophomore Marie Labenski lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 3 position and junior Lynette Ott was nicked 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 4 slot.
“They are all really strong in those singles positions, so we weren’t able to get anything going there but we competed the best we could," Johnson said. "We possible could have found three points, but a fourth would have been really tough, so credit to Century.”
Northfield will be back on the courts Tuesday afternoon at Northfield High School against Faribault.