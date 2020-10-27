BIG 9 CONFERENCE

Volleyball

Northfield, 5-0

Rochester Mayo, 4-0

Rochester Century, 4-1

Faribault, 2-2

Mankato West, 2-2

Mankato East, 2-3

Owatonna, 2-3

Red Wing, 2-3

Winona, 2-3

Albert Lea, 1-3

Rochester John Marshall, 0-1

Austin, 0-5

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Football

Red Division

Owatonna, 3-0

Mankato West, 3-0

Rochester Mayo, 2-1

New Prague, 2-1

Rochester Century, 1-2

Northfield, 0-3

Rochester John Marshall, 0-3

Blue Division

Byron, 3-0

Kasson-Mantorville, 2-0

Winona, 2-1

Mankato East, 2-1

Austin, 1-2

Faribault 1-2

Albert Lea, 0-2

Red Wing, 0-3

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

