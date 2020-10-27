BIG 9 CONFERENCE
Volleyball
Northfield, 5-0
Rochester Mayo, 4-0
Rochester Century, 4-1
Faribault, 2-2
Mankato West, 2-2
Mankato East, 2-3
Owatonna, 2-3
Red Wing, 2-3
Winona, 2-3
Albert Lea, 1-3
Rochester John Marshall, 0-1
Austin, 0-5
BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Football
Red Division
Owatonna, 3-0
Mankato West, 3-0
Rochester Mayo, 2-1
New Prague, 2-1
Rochester Century, 1-2
Northfield, 0-3
Rochester John Marshall, 0-3
Blue Division
Byron, 3-0
Kasson-Mantorville, 2-0
Winona, 2-1
Mankato East, 2-1
Austin, 1-2
Faribault 1-2
Albert Lea, 0-2
Red Wing, 0-3