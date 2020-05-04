The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, May 06
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, May 07
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rice County Sheriff’s Office, 118 3rd St. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Friday, May 08
St. Vincent de Paul — May Grocery Distributions• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. May grocery distributions will be on Fridays May 15 and 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday May 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Monday, May 11
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, May 12
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pork tenderloin, Au Gratin potatoes, carrot coins, fruit, relishes and dessert. Only “take-away”