Here’s a recap of some of the stories in the Oct. 9 edition of the News.
Behavior coaches help guide elementary schools
Behavior coaches at Northfield elementary schools are helping students work through academic and behavior challenges in ways tailored to individual student needs.
Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said as Northfield continued studying childhood academic achievement it became aware that individual student behavior was negatively impacting learning.
Subsidy granted for market rate complex in downtown
The Northfield City Council Oct. 1 approved subsidizing the planned 79-unit market rate apartment complex in downtown Northfield.
The vote passed on a 6-1 vote.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, Sen. Tina Smith tour Northfield businesses
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith on Monday were given a tour of Northfield businesses and in turn received feedback from local business owners on federal policies.
The legislators and local business and elected officials visited Aurora Pharmaceutical and downtown businesses that have opened over the last few years, including Imminent Brewing, Reunion and Kahlo, during the approximately 90-minute tour.
Superintendent discusses successes, challenges in address to leaders
Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann talks about achievements and challenges his district has faced within the last year during an address given to local officials.
His comments came during the 2019 State of the Schools Luncheon at Northfield Golf Club.
More…
Other stories included In 1st campaign since merger, Rice County Area United Way sets $470,000 fundraising goal, Toys for Tots to bring joy and mirth to Rice County children, American Legion flag to fly all month in honor of Last Man’s Club, Two local men charged with meth sale, other drug violations, and other stories. We also had sports stories, news briefs, columns and letters.
Coming up
Here’s a look at what will be available to subscribers in the next edition of the Northfield News Wednesday and online at www.northfieldnews.com.
School District tackles implicit bias
We will have a story on Northfield Public Schools addressing implicit bias in the desire to make underrepresented communities feel more welcome.
New restaurant opens in the Armory
We will also have a story on Cafe Shawn opening in the Northfield Armory. The restaurat features Neapolitan-style pizza and is open for Sunday brunch.
Fall sports
We will have coverage as Northfield boys’ and girls’ soccer play in section competition and feature other local action.
Plus
