BOYS BASKETBALL

Mankato East 16-0

Austin 13-3

Rochester Mayo 13-3

Rochester Century 12-4

Owatonna 9-7

Albert Lea 8-8

Winona 7-9

Rochester John Marshall 6-9

Northfield 5-11

Mankato West 4-12

Faribault 1-14

Red Wing 1-15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Red Wing 16-2

Austin 15-3

Rochester Mayo 15-3

Mankato West 12-5

Rochester John Marshall 11-6

Mankato East 9-9

Albert Lea 7-10

Owatonna 6-11

Northfield 6-12

Rochester Century 5-12

Winona 2-16

Faribault 1-16

BOYS HOCKEY

Rochester Century, 40 points (13-0)

Owatonna, 36 points (12-2)

Northfield, 30 points (11-3)

Mankato West, 24 points (8-5)

Faribault, 24 points (8-5-2)

Mankato East, 24 points (7-5)

Albert Lea, 19 points (7-5-1)

Rochester Mayo, 12 points (5-9)

Winona, 11 points (4-8-1)

Red Wing, 4 points (2-10)

Rochester John Marshall, 2 points (1-12)

Austin, 0 points (0-14)

GIRLS HOCKEY (final)

Northfield, 38 points (11-1)

Owatonna, 38 points (16-1)

Faribault, 30 points (13-3)

Albert Lea, 22 points (8-8)

Red Wing, 21 points (8-5-1)

Mankato West, 20 points (7-7)

Mankato East, 16 points (4-11)

Austin, 14 points (7-11)

Rochester John Marshall, 10 points (5-10)

Rochester Mayo, 7 points (3-13-1)

Rochester Century, 4 points (2-14)

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE (final)

Winona 8-0

Rochester Century 7-1

Northfield 7-2

Austin 5-2

Mankato East 4-4

Owatonna 4-4

Mankato West 4-4

Rochester John Marshall 4-5

Rochester Mayo 3-4

Red Wing 1-7

Faribault 1-7

Albert Lea 0-8

WRESTLING (final)

Northfield 10-0

Owatonna 9-1

Faribault 8-2

Rochester Mayo 7-3

Mankato West 6-4

Albert Lea 5-5

Winona 3-6

Mankato East 4-6

Austin 2-8

Rochester John Marshall 1-9

Rochester Century 0-10

