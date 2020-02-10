BOYS BASKETBALL
Mankato East 16-0
Austin 13-3
Rochester Mayo 13-3
Rochester Century 12-4
Owatonna 9-7
Albert Lea 8-8
Winona 7-9
Rochester John Marshall 6-9
Northfield 5-11
Mankato West 4-12
Faribault 1-14
Red Wing 1-15
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Wing 16-2
Austin 15-3
Rochester Mayo 15-3
Mankato West 12-5
Rochester John Marshall 11-6
Mankato East 9-9
Albert Lea 7-10
Owatonna 6-11
Northfield 6-12
Rochester Century 5-12
Winona 2-16
Faribault 1-16
BOYS HOCKEY
Rochester Century, 40 points (13-0)
Owatonna, 36 points (12-2)
Northfield, 30 points (11-3)
Mankato West, 24 points (8-5)
Faribault, 24 points (8-5-2)
Mankato East, 24 points (7-5)
Albert Lea, 19 points (7-5-1)
Rochester Mayo, 12 points (5-9)
Winona, 11 points (4-8-1)
Red Wing, 4 points (2-10)
Rochester John Marshall, 2 points (1-12)
Austin, 0 points (0-14)
GIRLS HOCKEY (final)
Northfield, 38 points (11-1)
Owatonna, 38 points (16-1)
Faribault, 30 points (13-3)
Albert Lea, 22 points (8-8)
Red Wing, 21 points (8-5-1)
Mankato West, 20 points (7-7)
Mankato East, 16 points (4-11)
Austin, 14 points (7-11)
Rochester John Marshall, 10 points (5-10)
Rochester Mayo, 7 points (3-13-1)
Rochester Century, 4 points (2-14)
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE (final)
Winona 8-0
Rochester Century 7-1
Northfield 7-2
Austin 5-2
Mankato East 4-4
Owatonna 4-4
Mankato West 4-4
Rochester John Marshall 4-5
Rochester Mayo 3-4
Red Wing 1-7
Faribault 1-7
Albert Lea 0-8
WRESTLING (final)
Northfield 10-0
Owatonna 9-1
Faribault 8-2
Rochester Mayo 7-3
Mankato West 6-4
Albert Lea 5-5
Winona 3-6
Mankato East 4-6
Austin 2-8
Rochester John Marshall 1-9
Rochester Century 0-10