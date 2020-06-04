The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, June 06
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-noon, Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, Sixth St. NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps and more. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. The farmers’ market occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Tuesday, June 09
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW Second Ave., Faribault. Chili, cornbread, fruit, relishes and dessert. Curbside Pickup.
Wednesday, June 10
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, June 11
Hike & Hygge• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Hike and Hygge. Open to all ages. Cost: $5/person, free for Members. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Friday, Jun 12
St. Vincent de Paul — June Grocery Distributions• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. June grocery distributions will be on Fridays June 12 and 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Closed Friday June 26. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Virtual Learning: All About Plants (ages 4-14)• 10-11 a.m., Online via Google Meet. Cost: $5/person, free for members. Ages: 5 to 14 years old. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.