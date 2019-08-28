“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
— Martin Luther King, Jr.
“The goal of education is not to increase the amount of knowledge but to create the possibilities for a child to invent and discover, to create men who are capable of doing new things.”
— Jean Piaget
“The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.”
— Abraham Lincoln