“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”

— Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The goal of education is not to increase the amount of knowledge but to create the possibilities for a child to invent and discover, to create men who are capable of doing new things.”

— Jean Piaget

“The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.”

— Abraham Lincoln

