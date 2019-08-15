In this Feb. 5, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, joined at right by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., listen to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, at the Capitol in Washington. Israel’s prime minister is holding consultations with senior ministers and aides to reevaluate the decision to allow two Democratic Congresswomen to enter the country next week. A government official said Thursday, Aug. 15, that Benjamin Netanyahu was holding consultations about the upcoming visit of Omar and Tlaib, and that “there is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current proposed format.” (AP)