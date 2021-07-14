Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, July 16
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100.
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights• 6-9 p.m., On Central Ave. Live DJ, food, vendors and more. Facebook.com/FaribaultMainStreet.
Outdoor Movie and Free Swim: “Mary Poppins”• 8 p.m., Faribault Aquatic Center, 1830 Alexander Drive. Until dark.
American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Serving ribs, fried chicken or baked cod. All with choice of baked potato, baby reds or French fries. Salad bar included.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Saturday, July 17
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
American Legion Boys and Girls State Presentation• 12-1 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free to members, $5 for non-members. 507-451-1420.
Sunday, July 18
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie’s Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
All You Can Eat Breakfast Brunch• 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. $10 per person, $4 ages 6-10 and free for preschool. Proceeds go to SAL.
Monday, July 19
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Thursday, July 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Inclusive Playground & Miracle Field Grand Opening• 4:30 p.m., Manthey Park, 225 24th St. NE, Owatonna. Tailgating party from 4 30 to 7 p.m. Field ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., first ball game to follow. Rain date is July 21.
Clinton Falls Township• 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, July 20
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
VFW Auxiliary 3723• 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Tater tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, July 21
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Thursday, July 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Blooming Prairie City Hall, 138 Hwy Ave S, Blooming Prairie. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Thursday, July 22
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave. NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100.
Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show• 5:30-6 p.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
River Bend Nature Center Annual Meeting• 6:15-7:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. River Bend will release its 2020 Annual Report, members will elect candidates to the Board of Directors, and learn about the state of River Bend Nature Center. Call 507-332-7151 or email rbncinfo@rbnc.org to attend. See candidates at rbnc.org.
Faribault Concert in the Park: Eclipse• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Eclipse is a versatile and unique duo consisting of Martha Brown on keyboards and vocals and Kathy Wickwire on drums and vocals.