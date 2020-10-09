The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Rice SWCD Virtual Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9-11 a.m., Attend the meeting virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/88211687667 using meeting ID:882 1168 7667 or dial in at 1-312-626-6799.
Friday, Oct. 16
School’s Out Adventure Days: Nature’s Mysteries• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Be a detective as you investigate a “Who did it?” nature mystery. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/student, $40/member student.