The Northfield 9AA baseball team started pool play on Friday evening at the East Ridge Classic with a 13-4 win over Wayzata. The Raiders would then face Hastings and St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday morning to decide which teams would advance to the final four on Sunday. Northfield beat Hastings 7-4 and followed that up with a narrow 14-11 victory over STMA to go 3-0 in pool play. In the semifinals, the Raider offense came alive against host East Ridge to break open a tight game in the 3rd inning and cruise to a 16-8 win. White Bear Lake would advance on the other side of the bracket as they stayed undefeated with a 7-4 win over Hastings. White Bear Lake would strike first in the championship, but the Northfield offense was relentless. The Raiders held off a 6th inning rally by the Bears to complete an undefeated weekend (5-0), beating White Bear Lake 15-11 to take home the championship hardware.

Front row (L-to-R): Teddy Smith, Liam Wilson, Walter Peterson, Carter Schlossin. Middle row (L-to-R): Ben Mostad, Nolan Sabyan, Bennett Jenson, Beau Paulson, Lincoln Webber, Nolan Fox, Lincoln Holden, Soren Peterson, Lucas Van Sickle. Back row (L-to-R): Assistant coaches: Ray Mostad and Adam Van Sickle. Head coaches: Scott Paulson and Ryan Sabyan. (Photo and caption submitted by Adam Van Sickle)