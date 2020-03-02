The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, March 04
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank — 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
China: Big Data, AI, and Privacy• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, Tomson Hall 280, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Thursday, March 05
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)• 7 a.m., Bernie’s Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information.
Faribault High School Class of 1965• 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday, March 06
All You Can Eat Soup Luncheons• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Includes one or two meatless options. Take out orders available. Call 334-4308. $8.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al’s, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
American Legion Steak Supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Steak and other menu items, all with salad bar.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Junior Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Junior Recital• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Saturday, March 07
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Owatonna Youth Bowling• 9-10:30 a.m., For all youth ages 3½ to 19. No experience necessary. Aomw financial assistance may be available. Sign up ahead of time. Stacey, stse608@hotmail.com, 612-636-5454.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Bagels and Birds• 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group• 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Sunday, March 08
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Junior Recital• 3:15-4:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Studio A/Skifter Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Junior Recital• 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Boe Memorial Chapel, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Junior Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Monday, March 09
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, March 10
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Storytime• 6:30 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Pet Grief Support Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Anyone who has lost a pet is welcome to share pictures and stories of your fur baby and find support in your grief journey. Call 507-645-9480.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
School’s Out Adventure Days: Minnesota Adventures• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child.
Caregiver Support Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Three Links Care, 815 Forest Avenue, Northfield. Pam Tidona, pam.tidona@threelinks.org, 507-664-8800.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot coins, fruit, relishes, cookie
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting• 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.