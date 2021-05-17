The city of Faribault and GROWS garden club hosts a month-long recognition of Faribault as a Pollinator City. In 2017, the Faribault City Council passed a Pollinator Friendly Resolution and in 2019 received an award from the Pollinator Friendly Alliance for the city’s work to protect, restore pollinators to improve the environment. and sustain our food supply.
Bee aware
Pollinators, the bees, butterflies, moths, flies, beetles, etc. that we depend on for healthy ecosystems are disappearing at alarming rates.
Bee thankful
Close to 75% of the flowering plants on t h e earth rely to some degree on pollinators (especially bees} in order to set seed or fruit.
These plants, in turn, provide one-third of humankind’s food.
Insect -pollinated seeds and fruits feed count less wildlife species.(National Academy of Sciences)
Bee informed
Visit Buckham Corridor during the month of May to view a large Pollinator Photo Display, featuring area gardeners, and get information and resources to help you help our pollinators.
Bee a Dot on the Map
Take part in GROWS “Bee a dot on the map” project and help us create corridors of healthy habitats for pollinat ors throughout Faribault. Forms and information can picked up at the Buckham Center.