THURSDAY, JAN. 21
Northfield boys swimming and diving vs. Red Wing, 6 p.m., (virtual)
Mankato East girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
Northfield boys basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
Byron, St. Michael-Albertville wrestling at Northfield, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
Austin, Northfield, Rochester John Marshall dance at Faribault, 9 a.m.
Rochester Mayo girls basketball at Northfield, 1:30 p.m.
Northfield boys hockey at Rochester John Marshall, 3 p.m.
Winona gymnastics at Northfield, 4 p.m.
Mankato West girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
Burnsville, Northfield, Prior Lake nordic ski at Hyland Hills Ski Area, 2:35 p.m.
Northfield boys swimming and diving at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester Century boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
Northfield dance team at Tri-City United, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
Austin boys basketball at Northfield, 6 p.m.
Owatonna boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 6 p.m.
Northfield boys hockey at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Owatonna girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
Austin girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
Albert Lea, Owatonna wrestling at Northfield, 5 p.m., non-conference
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
Faribault boys basketball at Northfield, 1:30 p.m.
Northfield girls basketball at Faribault, 2:30 p.m.
Northfield girls hockey at Rochester Century, 2:45 p.m.
Northfield, Winona dance at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.
Northfield gymnastics at Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.