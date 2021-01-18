THURSDAY, JAN. 21

Northfield boys swimming and diving vs. Red Wing, 6 p.m., (virtual)

Mankato East girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

Byron, St. Michael-Albertville wrestling at Northfield, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 23

Austin, Northfield, Rochester John Marshall dance at Faribault, 9 a.m.

Rochester Mayo girls basketball at Northfield, 1:30 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey at Rochester John Marshall, 3 p.m.

Winona gymnastics at Northfield, 4 p.m.

Mankato West girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Burnsville, Northfield, Prior Lake nordic ski at Hyland Hills Ski Area, 2:35 p.m.

Northfield boys swimming and diving at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m.

Rochester Century boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield dance team at Tri-City United, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Austin boys basketball at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Owatonna boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Owatonna girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Austin girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Albert Lea, Owatonna wrestling at Northfield, 5 p.m., non-conference

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

Faribault boys basketball at Northfield, 1:30 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Faribault, 2:30 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Rochester Century, 2:45 p.m.

Northfield, Winona dance at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.

Northfield gymnastics at Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.

