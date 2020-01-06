Taking the floor without its leading scorer and rebounder, the Owatonna boys basketball team couldn’t hold up against Big Nine Conference front-runner, Mankato East, in a 63-33 loss on Saturday.
With Evan Dushek nursing a minor ankle injury sustained just two days prior against Austin, the short-handed Huskies struggled mightily on both ends of the floor, shooting below 30% for the game while falling into a 40-18 hole at intermission.
Mankato East burned out of the gates and connected on 17 of its 24 shots in the opening half and never relented.
Isaac Oppegard drained three shots from beyond the arc and led Owatonna with 10 points. Nolan Burmeister added eight points and six rebounds.
The Huskies play again on Tuesday at Faribault.
Mankato East 63, Owatonna 33
Owatonna scoring: Nolan Burmeister 8, Carson DeKam 3, Isaac Oppegard 10, Sol Havelka 5, Zach Stransky 3, Mason Kunkel 4.