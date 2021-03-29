The Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District, in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, hosts a virtual Local Work Group Meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 online via Zoom.
According to a press release, this meeting is “a great opportunity for farmers and landowners to voice their opinions of local natural resource priorities and criteria for USDA conservation activities and programs.” NRCS and SWCD uses LWG input and recommendations to identify conservation planning needs, prioritize resource concerns for the state’s programs, and develop ranking questions and procedures.
To attend the meeting virtually, go www.zoom.com and use the meeting ID 938 7318 0968 and the passcode 702941. Participants may also attend via telephone by calling 312-626-6799. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should RSVP one week prior to the meeting. Please RSVP to Steve Pahs, SWCD district manager, at 507-332-7418, ext. 117.