Thursday, June 18
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles• 5-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn. Wear pants and close-toed shoes, bring gloves, safety glasses, and a water bottle. Will work in light rain. Masks required. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Friday, June 19
St. Vincent de Paul — June Grocery Distributions• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Other June grocery distributions from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Closed Friday, June 26. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise• 6-9 p.m., Meet at 6 p.m. at Faribault Community Center/Library. See the route at bit.ly/fairbaultcarcruise.
American Legion ribs supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Serving either dine-in or curbside pickup. For curbside pickup, call ahead: 507-291-5920.
Saturday, June 20
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Family Float- Learn to Canoe• 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Children 45 pounds+. Learn to canoe or kayak on the water. Sessions limited to people of the same household. Masks required. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$12/person, $10/member.
Monday, Jun 22
Ruth’s House of Hope: Heart to Heart Meeting• 9-10 a.m., Open conversation about the organization via Zoom. Hosted by Executive Director Suzzanne Fox. Email hello@ruthshousemn.org for the Zoom link.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Faribault Evangelical Free Church, 1039 St. Paul Ave. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, Jun 23
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit, relishes and dessert. Curbside pickup.
Adult Night Out: Archery• 5-7:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Learn how to shoot archery, then practice. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$15/person, $10/member.
Wednesday, June 24
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Two Rivers Health Center, 1819 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.