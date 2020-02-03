After playing their way to a 3-3 overtime tie against Winona/Cotter back on Jan. 2, the Faribault boys hockey team saw a better result the second time around when they hosted the Winhawks on Saturday and won by a score of 5-3.
After a scoreless first period, Grady Goodwin put the Falcons ahead with a power play goal in the first minute of the second period.
The Winhawks took a 2-1 lead with a pair of quick goals, first two minutes, 37 seconds into the second period and then another only 37 seconds later. Winona held that lead for several minutes, but Faribault’s Leighton Weasler tied the game with an unassisted goal at the 10:51 mark, and Keaton Ginter scored a goal just 37 seconds later to put the Falcons ahead for good.
Weasler added a second goal less than a minute after Ginter’s goal, and then Ginter scored a second goal of his own five and half minutes into the third period to push the Falcons’ lead to 5-2.
The Winhawks’ scored a third goal with about five minutes remaining in the game, but the Faribault defense held strong the rest of the way, preserving the win.
Faribault’s Jordan Nawrocki finished with three assists, while Weasler, Noah Murphy, Lucas Linnemann and Riley Hustvedt contributed one each.
The Falcons (13-6-2 overall, 6-4-2 Big 9 Conference) will play at Albert Lea (8-10-1, 7-4-1 Big 9) on Tuesday.
Falcons clip Class AAA No. 12 Mounds View
The Faribault wrestling team competed against three tough teams at the Robbinsdale Armstrong Duals in Plymouth on Saturday, winning against Class AAA’s No. 12 team, Mounds View, by a score of 34-33, but falling to Eastview 38-32 and South St. Paul 39-29.
While Eastview and South St. Paul aren’t ranked, Eastview is just outside the rankings in AAA and South St. Paul is just outside the rankings in AA.
The Falcons wrestled against South St. Paul first, and JT Hausen got Faribault off to a strong start by pinning Maxx Beeler in the 106-pound weight class.
The Packers won via fall at 113, 120 and 132, while Faribault’s Alex Hoy (145) fought his way to a 2-0 decision to cut the Packers’ lead to 18-16.
But the Packers came up with a big win at 170, where Quinn Christoffersen (No. 5 in Class AA at 182) edged Josh Oathoudt (No. 6 in Class AAA at 152) in a 3-2 decision.
Dylan Lippert (195) won by fall to put the Falcons back ahead 29-27, but the Packers’ Jarod Stroud (220) pinned Josh Lenway, and Faribault was open at HWT, allowing the Packers to win by a score of 39-29.
The Falcons fell behind 6-0 to Mounds View but then scored 19 points in a row and were leading 25-9 after Bryce Nolen (152) outlasted his opponent for a pin in five minutes, 30 seconds.
Mounds View picked up a pair of pins at 160 and 170 to cut the deficit to 25-21, but Oathoudt bumped up to 182 and rebounded strongly by pinning Brady Alquist in just 34 seconds.
Lippert (195) won an 8-1 decision to seal the dual, as the Falcons increased their lead to 34-21 thanks to his win, and Mounds View’s final 12 points proved harmless.
Against Eastview, Hausen again gave Faribault a 6-0 lead, and Gael Ramirez (126) came up with a pin in just 57 seconds to give the Falcons a 15-6 lead.
The Lightning won the next three matches to take the lead, but Nolen won another match at 152 with a 17-2 technical fall over Cole Frost, allowing the Falcons to retake the lead.
Eastview won at 160 and 170 to take back the lead, as the Falcons elected not to wrestle Oathoudt.
Lippert bumped up to 220 and came up with a pin in just eight seconds to tie the dual at 32-32, but Lenway fell in the HWT matchup, allowing Eastview to win 38-32.
Falcon gymnasts post season-best score
The Faribault gymnastics team traveled to St. Peter for its final meet of the regular season Friday, when the Falcons earned their highest score of the season and placed second out of three teams.
The Falcons’ team score was 129.575, just behind the St. Peter’s 131.7 and ahead of the Waseca’s 126.3.
“Overall, the girls had some solid performances,” Faribault coach Larissa Rasmussen said. “They were very excited to earn their highest team score of the season so far and to place second out of three teams. As a team, we had many placings in the top six as well as many personal bests.”
Lexi Bottke placed third on vault and Hanna Merdan placed fifth, and Bottke was second on the bars with Lauren McDonough placing in fourth.
McDonough took first place on the beam with Bottke in second, and McDonough was also first on the floor. Most impressively, McDonough took first place overall, with an all-around score of 34.175, while Bottke finished third overall with an all-around score of 33.375.
McDonough’s 9.1 floor score was a personal best, as was Bottke’s 7.95 score. Bottke also set personal best scores in all other categories, with an 8.575 on the vault, 8.25 on the bars and 8.6 on the beam.
Morgan Borchert and Merdan also set personal bests on the bars, and Evie Wood set a personal best score of 8.15 on the vault.
Added Rasmussen, “We are still not where we want to be for beam, but we have improved greatly from my perspective. We will be working hard this week to clean up routines in preparation for the Big 9 meet on Saturday.”
Faribault girls basketball topped by Mayo, New Ulm
The Faribault girls basketball team proved to be no match for Rochester Mayo when the two Big 9 Conference teams clashed in Faribault on Friday night. The Falcons managed just 13 points in the first half and never got into any offensive rhythm, eventually losing by a score of 62-29.
Evy Vettrus was the most successful Falcon against the Spartans, as the Faribault sophomore tallied 15 points, contributing more than half of the Falcons’ total offensive output.
Otaifo Esenabhalu finished with six points, Kelsie Demars chipped in four, Isabel Herda scored two, and Maryn Hart and Zoe Fronk scored one each to complete the scoring.
The Falcons fared better against the Spartans when the two teams first played each other on Dec. 13, with Mayo winning 72-51.
The Falcons are in the midst of perhaps their toughest stretch of the season, having lost each of their last three games by more than 30 points. It’s worth noting, however, that the three losses came to opponents with a combined record of 49-10.
Following Friday’s loss, the Falcon girls were back on the court Saturday afternoon for a non-conference game in New Ulm, where the Eagles built a 33-23 halftime lead and outlasted the Falcons for a 72-64 win.
Although the Falcons are still searching for their first win of the season, they saw some encouraging signs Saturday, particularly from Zoe Fronk, as the senior turned in what was her best performance of the season by scoring 22 points.
Kylie Petricka also had a strong game with 12 points, Maryn Hart finished with 10 points and Isabel Herda chipped in eight.
Meghan Swanson and Kelsie Demars scored four each and Payton Ross and Otaifo Esenabhalu chipped in two apiece to complete the scoring.
Faribault (0-19 overall, 0-16 Big 9 Conference) will take on Rochester Century (6-13, 5-10 Big 9) on Tuesday in Rochester.
Falcons fall at Rochester Mayo
After picking up its first Big 9 Conference win of the season Tuesday, the Faribault boys basketball team couldn’t repeat the feat Friday, as the Falcons lost a tough road game to Rochester Mayo by a score of 71-55.
John Palmer and Abdimutalib Abdullahi once again sparked the Faribault offense with 23 points and 13 points, respectively, but the Spartans did a good job of limiting the rest of the Falcons. Evan Larson mustered six points, while Aqbal Abdullahi, Nick Ehlers and Alex Sullivan chipped in three apiece and AJ Worrall and Alex Leet each scored two.
Despite the loss, the Falcons continued to show improvement. Case in point — they performed a lot better against Rochester Mayo the second time around, after losing to the Spartans 96-64 back on Dec. 13.
With 38 points, Mayo’s Gabe Madsen did most of the damage, helping the Spartans improve to 11-5 on the season and 10-3 in the Big 9. The Falcons, meanwhile, are now 2-14 on the year and 1-13 in the Big 9.
Next up for the Falcons is a home game against Rochester Century (12-6, 10-4 Big 9) on Tuesday.