MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 2021 Associated Press All-State team for Minnesota high school boys basketball, as voted on by statewide media:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chet Holmgren, C, Minnehaha Academy
FIRST TEAM
Chet Holmgren, senior, Minnehaha Academy
Will Tschetter, senior, Stewartville
Tre Holloman, junior, Cretin-Derham Hall
Francis Nwaokorie, senior, Champlin Park
Alonzo Dodd, junior, South St. Paul
SECOND TEAM
Andrew Morgan, senior, Waseca
Camden Heide, junior, Wayzata
Lamar Grayson, senior, Richfield
Kooper Vaughn, senior, St. Charles
Hercy Miller, senior, Minnehaha Academy
Recent winners of the Player of the Year award:
2020_Jalen Suggs, G, Minnehaha Academy
2019_Matthew Hurt, F, Rochester John Marshall
2018_Tre Jones, G, Apple Valley
2017_Tre Jones, G, Apple Valley
2016_Amir Coffey, G, Hopkins
2015_Sacar Anim, F, DeLaSalle
2014_Tyus Jones, G, Apple Valley and JP Macura, F, Lakeville North
2013_Tyus Jones, G, Apple Valley and Reid Travis, F, DeLaSalle
2012_Tyus Jones, G, Apple Valley
2011_Joe Coleman, F, Hopkins
2010_Marshall Bjorklund, C, Sibley East
2009_Mike Bruesewitz, F, Henry Sibley
2008_Cody Schilling, G, Ellsworth
2007_Cole Aldrich, C, Bloomington Jefferson
2006_Isaiah Dahlman, F, Braham
2005_Isaiah Dahlman, F, Braham
2004_Spencer Tollackson, C, Chaska
2003_Kris Humphries, F, Hopkins
2002_Kris Humphries, F, Hopkins
2001_Rick Rickert, C, Duluth East
2000_Adam Boone, G, Minnetonka and Rick Rickert, C, Duluth East
1999_Shane Schilling, F, Minnetonka
1998_Joel Przybilla, C, Monticello
1997_Joel Przybilla, C, Monticello
1996_Khalid El-Amin, G, Minneapolis North
1995_Nate Holmstadt, C, Monticello and Robert Mestas, G, Minneapolis Roosevelt
1994_Sam Jacobson, G, Park of Cottage Grove
1993_Skipp Schaefbauer, G, Elk River
1992_Trevor Winter, C, Slayton
1991_Joel McDonald, G, Chisholm
1990_Chad Kolander, C, Owatonna