Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard, far right, cheers on a Bucks teammate during a home wrestling match in the 2019-20 season in Yankton, S.D. Leonard, who will be a sophomore, will have the opportunity to compete against other girls at the varsity level this season, as the SDHSAA has approved girls’ wrestling for the state. (James D. Cimburek/Yankton Press & Dakotan via AP)