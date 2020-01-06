Cardinals unable to overcome slow start against Cannon Falls
The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team matched Cannon Falls point for point in the second half Friday night, but the Cards’ efforts weren’t enough to erase a 13-point halftime lead for the Bombers, as Cannon Falls ended up winning comfortably by a score of 48-36.
The Cardinals (2-7) were able to keep the Bombers at bay throughout the second half but were simply in too deep of a hole by halftime.
Makayla Bowen was the top scorer for the Bombers (4-5) with 15 points, followed by Camryn Schroeder with nine and Jaci Winchell with eight. Winchell led the team with seven rebounds, while Belle Freeberg grabbed six, Charli Duden picked up five and Bowen finished with four.
Malia Hunt led Bethlehem Academy’s offense, as she turned in one of her best performances of the season with 15 points. Mercedes Huerta and Kate Trump continued to impress with nine points each, but only one other BA player scored any points, and that was Lindsay Hanson with three. The rest of the Cardinals’ offense was largely shut down by the Bombers.
Hanson led the team with six rebounds and three blocks, and Brooke Johnson also pulled in six rebounds, but turnovers unraveled the Cardinals, as they coughed up the ball 26 times in the game. In contrast, the Bombers had just nine turnovers.
Next up for Bethlehem Academy is a home game against Hope Academy (0-8) on Thursday.
Mankato Loyola boys basketball rolls past Bethlehem Academy
The woes continue for the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team, as the Cardinals remain winless following an 81-44 blowout loss against Mankato Loyola on Friday evening.
The Crusaders (5-6) built a 45-20 halftime lead and never looked back. Defensively, the Cardinals (0-9) struggled to contain the Crusaders all night, and Loyola ended up with a superb 68% shooting percentage from inside the arc. The Crusaders also made 50% of their 3-point attempts (13 of 26) and were 8 of 12 at the free throw line.
Mankato Loyola’s offensive attack was led by a trio of players who each reached double digits in points, including Ben Ellingworth (21 points), Matthew Helget (18 points) and freshman Lawson Godfrey (12 points).
On the flip side, the Cardinals shot just 43% on the night and made only 4 of 18 3-point attempts.
Bo Dienst had perhaps his best game of the season with 13 points, and JJ Malecha also reached double digits in points with 10, but the Cardinals are still looking for some other players to contribute on both ends of the court.
Jack Jandro and Charlie King led the Cardinals with five rebounds each, while Malecha nabbed four.
The Cardinals will play one more road game — their fifth in a row — against Wabasha-Kellogg on Tuesday before they return home to host NRHEG next Friday.
WEM boys basketball thrashes JWP Bulldogs
The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys basketball team hosted the Class 1A No. 5-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers Friday evening, and the Bulldogs proved no match for the Bucs.
WEM raced out to a 28-point lead at halftime and mercifully eased off the throttle a bit in the second half, but the outcome was still lopsided, with the Bucs winning by a score of 69-29 and bringing an end to the Bulldogs’ four-game winning streak.
A total of eight different WEM players scored points in the game, and it was Grant McBroom leading the way with 18. But with his team up big, McBroom wasn’t needed as much in the second half, which allowed some other players a chance to shine.
Cole Kokoschke finished with 14 points and Zack Sticken added 13, while Domanik Paulson also reached double digits with 10 points. Dylan Androli, Nick LeMeiux and Matthew VanHoubt chipped in four points each, and Gabe Lemecke rounded out the scoring with two points.
The game against JWP was WEM’s sixth straight game away from home, and the Bucs (10-1) have one more road game against Blooming Prairie next Friday before they return home to play United South Central on Jan. 14.
Undefeated Buccaneers cruise to 59-27 victory over JWP
The WEM girls basketball team just keeps winning.
The Buccaneers were in Janesville on Friday evening to take on Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, and WEM came out so strong that the game was virtually over by halftime of the 59-27 victory.
“It was nice to see us come out and shoot the ball well from the start,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “We played a very strong first half and led 38-16 at the break. We’ve gotten off to a few slow starts recently so it was good to jump on them right away.”
While WEM’s record remains perfect, the Bucs (11-0) had to overcome sluggish starts in recent games against Blue Earth, Medford and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop to remain unbeaten. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case against JWP (1-9).
Kylie Pittmann continued to stay hot with 14 points in the first half alone, and she finished as the team’s leading scorer with 17 overall. Toryn Richards added 13, while Brielle Bartelt and Trista Hering each contributed nine.
Perhaps the real story of the game, however, was WEM’s lights-out defense. The Bucs pulled in 30 defensive rebounds and allowed the Bulldogs to make only six baskets in the whole game; JWP shot just 15% in the game (6 of 38), which included a 1-for-15 performance from 3-point range. Their shooting percentage netted them just 13 points, with their remaining 14 points all coming at the free throw line.
The Bucs scored 15 points at the free throw line and sunk six of their 18 3-point attempts. Overall, they shot 42% in the game.
Pittmann and Richards were also at the top of the rebound column, with seven rebounds and six rebounds, respectively. Bartelt led the team with four assists and three steals.
The Bucs can now turn their eyes to a busy week ahead, which includes a home game against St. Clair on Tuesday followed by a road game against Cleveland on Thursday and then a home game against Blooming Prairie on Friday.
Said Kaus, “We have a big week ahead next week with two section games and then we end the week with Blooming Prairie, which is currently undefeated in conference play and is the No. 5 ranked team in Class 1A right now.”