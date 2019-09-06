The Faribault girls swim and dive team wishes more points were allotted for event wins.
While depth has kept the Falcons (0-3, 0-2 Big 9) from acquiring their first dual meet win of the season, they won the majority of 12 total events for the third straight time in Thursday's 96-86 win for Mankato East (3-0, 1-0 Big 9).
Scoring followed an 8-4-2 format for relays and 6-4-3-2-1 for individual events.
Faribault head coach Charlie Fuller is focusing more and more on the top-end talent that allowed his team to win seven events on Thursday.
"With four more decent people, we could probably be 3-0 right now. But we don’t have it, and I might as well stop whining about it. We swam well," Fuller said. "We won the medley, we won the 200, we won the (individual medley), we won diving, we won the fly, we won the backstroke. They had about twice as many people as we did. That’s fine. We just got to do what we need to do to get us where we need to be at the end of the season."
Fuller was enthused to see his 200-yard freestyle relay team of Verity Wray-Raabolle, Ava Nelson, McKenzie Gehrke and Abby Larson clock their best time of 1 minute, 45.59 seconds in one of the night's more thrilling races.
Mankato East came on top at 1:45 with Grace Busch, Eve Anderson, Avery Schuh and Maddie Hogue. These two relay teams could be in for a good one when the section meet rolls around next month.
"I was thinking the 4-by-50 would go down to the end, and it did. That was good for both teams because they finished in 1:45 and, if I’m not mistaken, 1:41 is state cut," Fuller said, referencing the 1:41.6 time that, if bested at sections, guarantees a trip to the state meet. "That’s only four seconds. Usually if you’re that close at the end of the season and you’re ready to shave and taper, we got this. This is our third meet and we’ve got it."
Fuller noted his team is undeterred from the dual meet record and has kept a good attitude. Even if that means a 6 a.m. Friday practice.
"If we give it our best shot every time we go out there, I’ll take it," Fuller said. "I just don’t want someone to give me a halfway shot. Then we’ll sit down and chat. But I haven’t had that yet. They’ve all bought in."
Faribault is at the Lakeville Relays Saturday. Diving is at 10 a.m. at McGuire Middle School and swimming at 1 p.m. at Kenwood Trail Middle School.
The Falcons are the only Class A team, joining Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Mayo.
It will be a fairly lighthearted meet with plenty of lineup movement before Faribault gets back to more traditional meets next week.
Mankato East 96, Faribault 86
Top three finishers per event listed
200 medley relay — 1. Faribault (Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Grace Rechtzigel, Ava Nelson) 1:59.74; 2. East 2:05.18, 3. East 2:17.54
200 freestyle relay — 1. Abby Larson (F) 1:56.44, 2. Maddie Hogue (E) 2:01.15, 3. Eve Anderson (E) 2:08.11
200 individual medley — 1. Rechtzigel (F) 2:35.78, 2. Jayne Satre (E) 2:36.68, 3. Daniela Molina (E) 2:45.25
50 freestyle — 1. Addison Witte (E) 28.42, 2. Arianna Borgmeier (E) 30.34, 3. Samantha Molina (E) 30.68
1-meter diving — 1. Mara Bauer (F) 146.2, 2. Marah Dauk (E) 119.9, 3. Mckayla Meuangsaksith (E) 106.2
100 butterfly — 1. Wray-Raabolle (F) 1:04.33, 2. Molina (E) 1:11.71, 3. Bryn Ashland (E) 1:23.41
100 freestyle — 1. Busch (E) 58, 2. Anderson (E) 59.8, 3. Nelson (F) 1:00.6
500 freestyle — 1. Larson (F) 5:18.33, 2. Kaylee Sivertson (E) 5:35.52, 3. Parker Beavens (E) 5:59.61
200 freestyle relay — 1. East 1:45, 2. Faribault (Wray-Raabolle, Nelson, Gehrke, Larson) 1:45.59, 3. East 1:58.57
100 backstroke — 1. Wray-Raabolle (F) 1:04.31, 2. Sivertsen (E) 1:07.31, 3. Rechtzigel (F) 1:11.05
100 breaststroke — 1. Hogue (E) 1:17.65, 2. Kenow (F) 1:19.04, 3. Bauer (F) 1:22.17
400 freestyle relay (exhibition, all points to Faribault) — 1. East 3:55.02, 2. Faribault (Larson, Gehrke, Rechtzigel, Kenow) 4:11.8