The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Sep 26
Lonsdale Farmer's Market-- 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Sep 27
Dr. Glenn Loury lecture-- 3:30-5 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Tomson Hall 280, Northfield. Loury's piece is titled Truth, Justice, and Racial Equity and is part of the Institute for Freedom and Community's fall lecture series Discrimination and the Search for Justice and Truth. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160. https://institute.stolaf.edu/.
Preschool Storytime-- 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Sep 28
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
North Star Farm Tour-- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Self-guided tour of 20 fiber (alpaca and sheep) farms within 1½ hours of the metro. Farms in Rice, Scott, Goodhue, Olmstead and Dakota counties. Some evening events. http://northstarfarmtour.com.
Sunday, Sep 29
North Star Farm Tour-- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Self-guided tour of 20 fiber (alpaca and sheep) farms within 1½ hours of the metro. Farms in Rice, Scott, Goodhue, Olmstead and Dakota counties. Some evening events. http://northstarfarmtour.com.
Monday, Sep 30
St. Olaf College Masterclass with Marvin Katz-- 7:30-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Martin Katz has been dubbed "the gold standard of accompanists" by The New York Times. His 45-year career has taken him to 5 continents, collaborating with the world's most celebrated singers in recital and recording. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Tuesday, Oct 01
Golden Agers-- 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.