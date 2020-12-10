The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW, Faribault. Locally grown, homemade goods from small farmers and bakers. Local meats, eggs, vegetables, honey, maple syrup, fiber products, goat milk soaps, lotion and baked goods. Tiffany Tripp, cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 2nd St. NE, New Prague. For those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Enter through the emergency room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. Tom Handrich, 952-445-0107.