In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Minnesota head coach P. J. Fleck looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, in Piscataway, N.J. The coronavirus outbreak and the Big Ten’s cancellation of fall football stood to hurt Minnesota as much as any team, with the Gophers finishing 10th in the 2019 postseason Associated Press poll and most of their offense coming back. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier, File)