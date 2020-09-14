Facing the perennially talented Rochester Century on Thursday, the Northfield girls tennis team was unable to pick up the team win, but did snag a couple of points to take home in a 5-2 defeat.
The No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant won by a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 decision.
“They probably played one of the best matches I’ve seen them play in a couple of years,” Northfield coach Mark Johnson said. “They played a decent team and really limited their errors. That was a fun match to watch and a really good one for them to win.”
Also winning for the Raiders was their No. 2 doubles team of seniors Annika Richardson and Solvei Christopherson by a margin of 6-2, 6-4.
“They were just consistent, played a decent team and continued to get better,” Johnson said. “It was really kind of the same thing, they served well, returned well, limited their errors and it turned into a good win for them.”
Northfield also came close to snagging a doubles sweep, but the No. 3 doubles team of senior Jenna Woitalla and senior Rachel Braun narrowly fell 7-6 (6-4), 7-5.
“It was tight all the way through, unfortunately we lost that tiebreaker in the first set,” Johnson said. “That was a big key and I think we were right there, but a few key points turned that match Century’s way, but they competed really well.”
On the singles side, senior Libby Brust lost 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 position, senior Caroline Ash faltered 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 position, sophomore Marie Labenski lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 3 position and junior Lynette Ott was nicked 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 4 slot.
“They are all really strong in those singles positions, so we weren’t able to get anything going there but we competed the best we could,” Johnson said. “We possible could have found three points, but a fourth would have been really tough, so credit to Century.”