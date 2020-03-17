It was perhaps inevitable that by Friday of last week, as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota began to grow, that the rumors began to circulate about coronavirus and how close it was to all of us. After all, on Wednesday, the fourth and fifth cases were confirmed — one of them in nearby Olmsted County. By Thursday, the number of cases had grown to nine, with the most recent case being in Dakota County, a close neighbor to the north.
So as the rumor mill kicked in, people began to say, often on social media, that the coronavirus was not just close, but was here and could be found in all the counties throughout our region — from Dodge and Goodhue in the east, through Steele Rice and Waseca in the central section, to Le Sueur and Nicollet counties in the west.
The problem with the rumors was they were just that — rumors. They just weren’t true. At least not at the time, and in some cases, they are still not true. Indeed, on Friday afternoon, when one of our reporters spoke with a representative from the Minnesota Department of Health, asking specifically about a rumor circulating about COVID-19 in Steele County, the MDH spokesperson told the reporter that at that time no positive result of the disease was received from Steele County.
Nor were there positive results from the county on Saturday or Sunday or Monday or Tuesday. Indeed, it wouldn’t be until Sunday that one case in Waseca County was confirmed, and not until Monday morning, when the statewide numbers reached 54, that Blue Earth County, our neighbor to the west, had its first case confirmed. But still no cases in Steele or Rice or Le Sueur or Nicollet or Dodge or Goodhue.
Will COVID-19 make it here? Our best guess is yes, it will, at some point. But when that will happen, if indeed it does happen, is beyond our knowledge and expertise.
What we do know, however, is that it does little, if anything, to stoke the flames of rumor by repeating something that simply was not true. And that is why we did not report that rumor, juicy as it was, even though others around town and across social media were insisting that it was true.
We saw the other day a line taken from one of the top newspapers from our nation, The Washington Post, that bears repeating here because it says some important about the work of a newspaper in times such as these. The Post said, “Knowing the facts has never been more important.” How true that is.
Make no mistake about it: The times in which we presently find ourselves are like none we have ever seen, or like none, let us hope, that we will ever see again. They are scary times, frightening times, not only because of the illness COVID-19 and its strength, but also because of impact this global pandemic has had on the economies of the world. Scary times, indeed.
That is why it is important to have a trusted source of information — a source that does not dabble in rumor. A source such as the newspaper.
In a recent statement by David Chavern, president and CEO of the News Media Alliance, Chavern speaks of how public officials across the country have begun to order the shutdown of “non-essential” businesses in light of COVID-19.
“It should be readily apparent that local news publishers are carrying out an absolutely essential function in conveying accurate, reliable and critical information to the public at a time of great need.” Chavern writes, further urging public officials to clarify that all news publishing operations are “essential” and “critical to the public’s welfare.
Throughout the coronavirus outbreak we have sought and believe we have succeeded in giving you accurate news about this virus and its impact on the communities in which we live, the surrounding region, our state, our nation, our world. It is not always easy news to write and to read, but it is important or, to use Mr. Cavern’s word, “essential.”
And we pledge to you, our readers, that we will continue to follow this issue with the strongest reporting we can give, supplying you not with rumor but with facts because knowing the facts truly has never been more important.