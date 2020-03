This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Noah Jupe, from left, Millicent Simmonds, and Emily Blunt in a scene from “A Quiet Place Part II.” The entertainment industry, a business predicated on drawing crowds in theaters, cinemas and concert venues, braced Thursday, March 12, 2020, for a potential shutdown from the coronavirus as upcoming movies were canceled, festivals scuttled and live audiences eliminated from television shows. John Krasinski, writer and director of “A Quiet Place 2,” announced Thursday that his film from Paramount Pictures would not open next week as planned but be postponed to as yet-announced date. (AP)