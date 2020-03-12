This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Noah Jupe, from left, Millicent Simmonds, and Emily Blunt in a scene from “A Quiet Place Part II.” The entertainment industry, a business predicated on drawing crowds in theaters, cinemas and concert venues, braced Thursday, March 12, 2020, for a potential shutdown from the coronavirus as upcoming movies were canceled, festivals scuttled and live audiences eliminated from television shows. John Krasinski, writer and director of â€œA Quiet Place 2,” announced Thursday that his film from Paramount Pictures would not open next week as planned but be postponed to as yet-announced date. (AP)