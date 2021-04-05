The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, April 8
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, April 9
Girl Singers Show of Shows• 7 p.m., The Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts, 443 W Third St., Red Wing. 651-388-8700 Tickets: $10-25. sheldontheatre.org.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Adults, children age 6 and older required to wear a mask. Children ages 2 to 5 welcome to wear a mask, but not required. For children birth through Kindergarten, all children are welcome to attend with an adult. Daycares are also welcome.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, April 10
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-2143 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
2021 Section 1 Wrestling Hall of Fame & Senior Banquette• 5 p.m., Dial in by using +1 312 626 6799. Use the meeting ID: 370 096 1210 and passcode 472917 to join.
Sunday, April 11
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Tuesday, April 13
DAV Chapter 20 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Veterans interested in becoming a member or wanting more info about the DAV join social hour at 5:40 p.m.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, April 14
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-2143 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Adults, children age 6 and older required to wear a mask. Children ages 2 to 5 welcome to wear a mask, but not required. For children birth through Kindergarten, all children are welcome to attend with an adult. Daycares are also welcome.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.