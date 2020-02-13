In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, then-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a the National League Division Series in Washington. The Minnesota Twins welcome Kenta Maeda to their rotation, after a held-up trade was finally completed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)