Thursday, Nov. 5
47th Annual 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale & Scarecrow Contest• 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Shop American-made, homemade gifts and vote for your favorite scarecrow.
Friday, Nov. 6
47th Annual 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale & Scarecrow Contest• 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Shop American-made, homemade gifts and vote for your favorite scarecrow.
Story Time• 10:30-11:15 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. All adults in attendance required to wear a mask. Children over the age of 2 welcome to wear a mask, but not required. Attendance limited to 15 participants per day. Call ahead to reserve your spot each week: 507-789-6821.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
47th Annual 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale & Scarecrow Contest• 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Shop American-made, homemade gifts and vote for your favorite scarecrow.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
47th Annual 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale & Scarecrow Contest• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Shop American-made, homemade gifts and vote for your favorite scarecrow.
Monday, Nov. 9
Science Day: Camouflage Creatures• 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd., Faribault. Open to first through fifth graders. Masks required. Dress for the weather. Molly Olson or David Foley, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student.
Science Day: Survival• 11 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-3 p.m. River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd., Faribault. Open to first through fifth graders. Students can register for one class, or for both. Masks required. Dress for the weather. Molly Olson or David Foley, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
DAV Chapter 20 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Story Time• 10:30-11:15 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. All adults in attendance required to wear a mask. Children over the age of 2 welcome to wear a mask, but not required. Attendance limited to 15 participants per day. Call ahead to reserve your spot each week: 507-789-6821.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.