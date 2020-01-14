WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Carleton sports
Men’s basketball vs. St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s basketball vs. Bethel, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball at Bethel, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
St. Olaf sports
Women’s hockey at Gustavus, 7 p.m., Don Roberts Ice Rink
Raider sports
Alpine ski at Welch Mountain Ski Area, 5 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving at Owatonna, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics vs. Red Wing, 6:30 p.m., Farmington Gymnastics and Cheer
Wrestling at Scott West, Belle Plaine, 7 p.m., Jordan High School
Boys hockey at Winona, 7:15 p.m., Bud King Ice Arena
Girls hockey vs. Dodge County, 7:30 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
Carleton sports
Men’s and women’s track and field at St. Olaf-Carleton-Hamline triangular, 5 p.m., Tostrud Center
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s track and field at St. Olaf-Carleton-Hamline triangular, 5 p.m., Tostrud Center
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at St. Benedict/St. John’s. 6 p.m.
Men’s hockey vs. UW-River Falls, 7 p.m., St. Olaf Ice Arena
Raider sports
Nordic ski at Hyland Hills Ski Area, 6 p.m.
Girls hockey at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:15 p.m., Bernick’s Arena
Girls basketball vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Rocket sports
Girls basketball at Lanesboro, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball vs. Lanesboro, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
Carleton sports
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving vs. St. Benedict/St. John’s, noon, Thorpe Pool
Women’s basketball vs. St. Catherine, 3 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA meet, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA meet, Mt. Itasca
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving vs. Macalester, Hamline, 11 a.m.
Men’s basketball at Macalester, 1 p.m.
Women’s hockey vs. Gustavus, 2 p.m., St. Olaf Ice Arena
Women’s basketball at Macalester, 3 p.m.
Men’s hockey vs. UW-Stout, 7 p.m., St. Olaf Ice Arena
Raider sports
Boys swimming and diving at Section 1AA True Team Section Championships, 10 a.m., Kenwood Trail Middle School
Dance at Big 9 Conference Championships, noon, Austin High School
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA meet, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA meet, Mt. Itasca
MONDAY, JAN. 20
Carleton sports
Men’s basketball vs. St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s basketball vs. Concordia College, 7 p.m.
Raider sports
Girls hockey vs. Waseca, 7 p.m.
Rocket sports
Boys basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
Rocket sports
Girls basketball vs. Grand Meadow