WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

Carleton sports

Men’s basketball vs. St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s basketball vs. Bethel, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball at Bethel, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

St. Olaf sports

Women’s hockey at Gustavus, 7 p.m., Don Roberts Ice Rink

Raider sports

Alpine ski at Welch Mountain Ski Area, 5 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving at Owatonna, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics vs. Red Wing, 6:30 p.m., Farmington Gymnastics and Cheer

Wrestling at Scott West, Belle Plaine, 7 p.m., Jordan High School

Boys hockey at Winona, 7:15 p.m., Bud King Ice Arena

Girls hockey vs. Dodge County, 7:30 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s track and field at St. Olaf-Carleton-Hamline triangular, 5 p.m., Tostrud Center

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s track and field at St. Olaf-Carleton-Hamline triangular, 5 p.m., Tostrud Center

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at St. Benedict/St. John’s. 6 p.m.

Men’s hockey vs. UW-River Falls, 7 p.m., St. Olaf Ice Arena

Raider sports

Nordic ski at Hyland Hills Ski Area, 6 p.m.

Girls hockey at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:15 p.m., Bernick’s Arena

Girls basketball vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Rocket sports

Girls basketball at Lanesboro, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball vs. Lanesboro, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 18

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving vs. St. Benedict/St. John’s, noon, Thorpe Pool

Women’s basketball vs. St. Catherine, 3 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA meet, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA meet, Mt. Itasca

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving vs. Macalester, Hamline, 11 a.m.

Men’s basketball at Macalester, 1 p.m.

Women’s hockey vs. Gustavus, 2 p.m., St. Olaf Ice Arena

Women’s basketball at Macalester, 3 p.m.

Men’s hockey vs. UW-Stout, 7 p.m., St. Olaf Ice Arena

Raider sports

Boys swimming and diving at Section 1AA True Team Section Championships, 10 a.m., Kenwood Trail Middle School

Dance at Big 9 Conference Championships, noon, Austin High School

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA meet, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA meet, Mt. Itasca

MONDAY, JAN. 20

Carleton sports

Men’s basketball vs. St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s basketball vs. Concordia College, 7 p.m.

Raider sports

Girls hockey vs. Waseca, 7 p.m.

Rocket sports

Boys basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

Rocket sports

Girls basketball vs. Grand Meadow

