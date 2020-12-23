WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN BUCCANEERS
2019-20 RECORD: 22-4, 12-2 Gopher (T-1st).
LAST GAME: 58-46 win against Heritage Christian Academy in the Class A state quarterfinals.
Last March, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team was in the midst of its best season in program history.
Then, as the Buccaneers were preparing to head to their Class A state semifinal against Minneota, the tournament was canceled. Soon after, all sports were shut down for the rest of the school year.
Now, W-E-M is preparing for its first day of practice Jan. 4 with four starters off last year's team returning and a goal to make this season last as long as possible.
"Whatever we get for a season and an end of a season, we'll take it as it comes to us," W-E-M coach Ty Kaus said. "I think as we look into it our expectation is to be in a position to put us back right where we were last year."
The Buccaneers did graduate a pair of senior centers in Payten Polzin and Trista Hering from last year's group that split the Gopher Conference title with Medford and claimed the program's first-ever section title, but otherwise the nucleus of last year's squad is back for another run this winter.
Senior point guard Brielle Bartelt averaged 16.3 points and 3.4 assists a game last year, both of which were team highs. She also made 36.8% of her 3-pointers, and is one of three returning players to shoot at least 36% from deep and one of seven returning players to convert at least 30% of their 3-point opportunities.
Bartelt will be joined on the outside by seniors Ellie Ready (9 points a game, 36 3-point shooting percentage) and Kylie Pittmann (7.8 points a game, 33.8 3-point shooting percentage).
W-E-M's second returning double-digit scorer is senior Toryn Richards, who averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists a contest playing on the wing.
"Toryn will play a little bit more in the post (this year)," Kaus said. "She played mainly on the wing last year, but she's our tallest player, so she's going to have to probably play a little bit more inside this year, while also being able to utilize her versatility."
Another primary option to replace the combination of Hering and Polzin inside is 5-foot-7 senior Lindsay Condon.
"She's a little undersized in the post, but she works extremely hard and battles with anybody and is very tough inside," Kaus said.
Last year, Condon operated as the first player off the bench for the Buccaneers, but due to the presence of either Hering or Polzin on the court at the same time as her — and W-E-M's offense that utilizes four players outside the paint — she rarely had the opportunity to play as a true post.
One of those chances came early in the season, when Hering missed a game with a sprained ankle and Condon slid into the starting lineup to lead the team in rebounding.
Condon did not start the year as W-E-M's first option off the bench, however. That was initially guard Autumn Taylor, a senior this year who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the season.
"It'll be nice to get her back and work her back into the fold a little bit," Kaus said.
That process will begin Jan. 4, the first day teams around the state will be allowed to conduct their first in-person practices of the season.
"Is there a way to put that excitement into words? We're excited," Kaus said. "It feels like it's been forever. It's been since March 13 since we've really been in the gym together, since there wasn't a ton we could do this summer."
MEDFORD TIGERS
2019-20 RECORD: 22-5 overall, 12-2 Gopher (T-1st)
LAST GAME: 62-58 loss to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in Section 2AA subsection semifinals.
How do you replace around 5,000 career points spread among four different players?
Medford head coach Mark Kubat faces that task after the Tigers graduated the school’s leading scorer in Emma Kniefel, point guard Kiley Nihart, who averaged 13.4 points per game, Izzy Reuvers, who averaged 10 points a game and Alorah Wiese, who scored 4.5 points a game.
Kniefel now plays at Gustavus Adolphus College, Nihart went to Rochester Community and Technical College to play volleyball and Reuvers chose to play softball at Gustavus.
The good news is Kubat has senior post Katie Dylla returning after she scored 9.8 points a game, pulled down 9.6 rebounds a contest and shot 50.5% from the field to earn all-conference honorable mention. Additionally, Medford, which finished with a 22-5 record following a 62-58 loss to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in the Section 2AA subsection semifinals, returns Clara Kniefel, who came off the bench against Dover-Eyota to score 15 points after playing a half of the junior varsity team.
Jenna Berg, Booke Purrier and Lily Roehrick return as senior captains set to defend their back-to-back Gopher Conference championships. Kubat called Berg the team’s purest shooter, Purrier a pain in the butt defender and Roehrick a savvy post player. Bella Steffen will likely play center for the Tigers while Mackenzie Kellen will contribute, too.
Kubat said the offense will show some new wrinkles and more movement to rotate the ball through to open shooters.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown shared the conference title with Medford last season and remains a top candidate to claim the title again this season with its core of key contributors returning. Blooming Prairie finished with a 10-4 mark in the conference and returns Megan Oswald and Bobbie Bruns. Oswald recently committed to NAIA school University of Jamestown for basketball and Bruns averaged 13.4 points a game. Kubat also pointed to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva as a team to watch with standouts Sophie Stork and Sidney Schultz returning. Stork averaged 17.9 points and 8 rebounds as a sophomore last season. Schultz scored 15.6 points a game, averaged 4.3 rebounds a game and 4.2 assists a contest.
As far as the section goes, coaches have pointed to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial as a section title contender after reaching the semifinals and everyone returning. Waseca graduated its top three players but will still compete behind its reliably stingy defense. Coaches have also named Fairmont as a team to watch in the section and NRHEG.
“Everytime you step out there you’re going to have to be ready,” Kubat said. “They know what we need to do. We’re going to be competitive, and we’re going to fight.”
Medford met once a week during the coaching waiver period to practice but missed out on the annual summer league it participates in after it got canceled. The Tigers did get to scrimmage Zumbrota-Mazeppa, though, but many teams did not have the same chance.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE AWESOME BLOSSOMS
2019-20 RECORD: 21-6 overall, 10-4 Gopher (3rd)
LAST GAME: 69-56 loss to Fillmore Central in the Section 1A title game
Blooming Prairie head coach John Bruns says his team has waited for this season to start since the end of last season.
The 2019-20 season ended in disappointment for the Awesome Blossoms, who entered the Section 1A tournament as the No. 1 seed, when second-seeded Fillmore Central upset them 69-56 for a spot in the state tournament.
The Falcons forced 21 turnovers and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history. The loss prevented Blooming Prairie from making its first state tournament appearance since 1999. The closest the Blossoms got to Fillmore Central came with less than five minutes to play when Julia Worke hit two 3-pointers to make it a three-point game, but the Falcons countered with back-to-back 3s to start to pull away again.
Bruns has coached this group of players since they took the court as third-graders and he doesn’t plan to stray from his approach this season.
“They really know the expectations that I have and more than anything the expectations they have for themselves,” Bruns said. “It’s just a really fantastic group of kids.”
At the top of the list of returners is Megan Oswald, who recently committed to the University of Jamestown to play basketball. Oswald averaged a double-double last year with 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds a game. She also averaged 2.4 assists a game and 3.5 steals while shooting 51% from the field.
Bobbie Bruns returns for her junior season after scoring 13.4 points a game and dishing out 3.7 assists a game. She nearly topped the school record for assists in a season that her mother set. Bruns also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 steals.
Both Bruns and Oswald spent the summer and fall playing AAU basketball with the Southern Minnesota Fury and could take another step forward.
Blooming Prairie did graduate Julia Worke, who became a reliable third option when teams tried to shut down Oswald and Bruns, but coach Bruns has options who can elevate their games when necessary. Maggie Bruns, Maren Forystek and Allison Krohnberg showed the ability to score in double digits last season and hit big shots in big games. Additionally, 6-foot sophomore Anna Pauly displayed promise on the junior varsity team after leading the squad in scoring despite playing just the first half in the majority of games last year.
The Blossoms typically play in a 14-18 game summer league but didn’t do so this year due to COVID-19, but did get a scrimmage against Albert Lea. Despite the lack of game action, Bruns has seen his players find ways to stay active. Whether it’s going on runs or dribbling the ball with gloves on due to chilly outdoor weather, the players appear dedicated to a big year.
“We have five girls back who have been on the varsity team for four to five years,” he said. “In a season like this, that is going to benefit us.”
The Gopher Conference features defending co-champion Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, which finished ranked No. 7 in Class A and won its quarterfinal state tournament game before COVID-19 canceled the rest of the tournament. Blooming Prairie expects to challenge the Buccaneers for the title this season while Medford, which has won the conference the last two years, doesn’t expect to go anywhere in the conference race despite graduating three outstanding players in Kiley Nihart, Izzy Reuvers and Emma Kniefel. Then New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva could surprise some teams as it returns a group of players who saw extensive time as freshmen last season.
Section 1A has shifted a bit with Fillmore Central graduating its top three players. Kingsland, which reached the quarterfinals, returns its lineup. Southland returns several of its starters and Houston brings back its entire roster. Randolph, which the Blossoms beat in the quarterfinals returns a chunk of its lineup.
NEW RICHLAND-HARTLAND-ELLENDALE-GENEVA PANTHERS
2019-20 RECORD: 13-13 overall, 7-7 Gopher (5th).
LAST GAME: 58-46 loss to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in the first round of the 2AA subsection tournament.
There is no doubt as to the teams anticipated to compete this season for the Gopher Conference title, but then there are intriguing squads like New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
The Panthers epitomized a .500 team last year, putting together win streaks and losing streaks. But along the way, NRHEG knocked off Blooming Prairie 58-53 when the Awesome Blossoms were ranked No. 6 in Class A.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, which ranked No. 7 in Class A, shared the conference title with Medford after each went 12-2 against league opponents. The Buccaneers return all but Trista Hering and Payten Polzin from last year’s team that finished 27-4 and defeated Heritage Christian Academy in the first round of the state tournament before its cancellation. WEM earned its first trip to the state tournament and with leading scorer Brielle Bartlet back with Toryn Richards, Ellie Ready and Kylie Pittmann, it’ll be tough to beat the Bucs.
NRHEG interests opposing coaches because the team returns a year older and wiser and graduated just one player from the team. Sophie Stork and Sidney Schultz highlight the returners after Stork led the team with 17.9 points and 8 rebounds per game. Stork eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark last year as a sophomore. Schultz averaged 15.6 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game.
But the Panthers will need to develop depth this season, especially with Stork likely to miss the first few weeks of the season following surgery to repair her meniscus. Erin Jacobson and Faith Nielsen step to the fore after Jacobson scored 5.8 points a game and Nielsen averaged 4.6 points a game. Nielsen shot 38% from the field, including 35% on 3-pointers.
“We had a lot of young kids, a lot of freshmen playing last year,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “Their biggest thing last year was just getting time.”
The Panthers will need some help in the paint this season because they lack height and use a guard-heavy lineup. Peterson pointed to Teagan Sutter and Sarah George as two interior players who can make strides. Sutter scored 3 points a game while George appeared in just four games.
NRHEG will work on its offensive efficiency this season, Peterson said, after it rushed shots at times. Peterson still wants the team to play a transition game with a quick pace and with an additional year of experience, the Panthers can likely find a better balance between pace and shot selection.
NRHEG didn’t get much practice during the summer. The Panthers got three total practices in part because of a positive COVID-19 case, and then gyms in the district remained closed for repairs in the fall.
Peterson anticipates Blooming Prairie and WEM to be near the top of the conference, while Medford could continue to compete for the crown despite the graduation of Kiley Nihart, Izzy Reuvers and Emma Kniefel. She also believes her team can fight for one of the spots in the top half of the league.
Gopher Conference teams will play each other twice this season, leaving just four non-conference games. NRHEG will face section opponents Waseca and Fairmont as part of the non-conference schedule. Both teams will compete for the 2AA section title. The Bluejays graduated their outstanding trio of Gus Boyer, Rachel Breck and Hannah Potter but the Cardinals return everyone from last year’s squad. LCWM should compete too, despite graduating two guards and a center.
BETHLEHEM ACADEMY CARDINALS
2019-20 RECORD: 6-20, 1-13 Gopher (T-7th).
LAST GAME: 58-23 loss against Fillmore Central in first round of Section 1A playoffs.
What the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball program and its second-year coach Scott Trump are trying to build might take time, but the payoff will also last longer than just a few years.
When Trump took over to lead the Cardinals before the start of last season, he set off attempting to streamline the message he was delivering to his varsity team each day to what the elementary school coaches were preaching to their squads.
While the full fruits of that labor will not be visible on a varsity court this soon, Trump said he's looking forward to see what steps Bethlehem Academy will be able to take in the second year of the system.
"There's teams that thumped us pretty good last winter and I assume they're going to be pretty strong again this year, and there's teams that we competed against really well last year," Trump said. "I expect us to take a step forward and get over the hump on those types of games, and maybe compete a little bit better against the teams that thumped us."
On the varsity court, the Cardinals return all but one player from last year's primary rotation, including their three leading scorers.
Junior guard Mercedes Huerta paced the offense last year with 11.8 points a game, while sophomore guard Kate Trump added 7.2 points a game and senior guard Malia Hunt provided 4.8 points a game.
Adding to that returning experience is sophomore Reagan Kangas, sophomore Lindsay Hanson and sophomore Brooke Johnson.
"The beauty of our group is the core group is back from last year," Scott Trump said, "and a lot of the girls back from last year are the girls that logged a lot of minutes the year prior to that, also."
In addition to that core, Scott Trump said juniors Katie Seidel and Madelyn Bauer may be in line for expanded roles this winter, while sophomores Josie Rose and Karlie DeGrood may start contributing in varsity contests after spending most of last year playing on the junior varsity team.
That exact distribution of playing time will start to be hashed out Jan. 4, the first day of official in-person practice this year for the high school program. Trump said he's also hoping for a similarly-sized season for his middle school and elementary programs as well, so he can continue to strengthen what he thinks can be an improved pipeline to the varsity court.
"That's the goal in my mind," Trump said. "I know high school is what everyone pays attention to, but it's really hard to have a high school program without elementary and middle school programs that are strong and that have the numbers there and the interest there."