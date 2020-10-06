The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, Oct. 9
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Cost is under $10 per week plus league fees ($12-$25). Some financial assistance may be available. Sign up at stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Wanamingo Community Meal• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Monday, Oct. 12
Science Day: Leaf it to Nature• 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. All about plants, and learn what trees do to get ready for winter. Open to first through fifth graders. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 952-693-6985.$10/student.
Science Day: Animal Adaptations• 11 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-3 p.m. River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. How animals get ready to survive the winter. Open to first through fifth graders. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student.
Goodhue County 2020 Community Flu Clinic• 5-8 p.m., St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church, 7459 MN-19, Cannon Falls. Pre-registration is not required but strongly encouraged. For more information and the registration form go to co.goodhue.mn.us. Call 651-385-3200 with any questions.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Goodhue County 2020 Community Flu Clinics• 4-7 p.m., Goodhue Lions Club, 105 Broadway St. Pre-registration is not required but strongly encouraged. For more information and the registration form go to co.goodhue.mn.us. Call 651-385-3200 with any questions.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Story Time in the Park• 10:30 a.m., In the grassy area across from Veterans Memorial Park, the corner of Langford Ave. and Hwy. 56. All children welcome with an adult. In case of inclement weather on a Wednesday, Story Time will be moved to Friday of that same week. Contact the library at 507-789-6821 with any questions.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.