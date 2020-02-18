It wasn’t a pairing Waseca head coach Chris Storey liked seeing initially when the Section 1A playoff bracket revealed the sixth-seeded Bluejays drew No. 11 seed Rochester Lourdes but he and his team don’t have to worry about it anymore after a 2-1 victory Tuesday at Waseca Community Arena.
The Bluejays defeated the Eagles 4-3 Jan. 16 in Rochester and closeness of that game left Storey on edge at first.
“I didn’t want to see them,” Storey said. “They’re not a good matchup for us. They do some things that are aggressive on the offensive end.”
One of those aggressive things Rochester Lourdes (0-26) did in the first meeting, it did again Tuesday.
The Eagles pulled their goaltender with about five minutes left to play in the game with the Bluejays (18-8) holding a 2-0 advantage following a pair of Ben Priebe second-period goals.
Rochester Lourdes scored to make it 2-1 with 4:14 left to play and set up an interesting finish. With 3:07 left to play the Eagles went on the power play and again pulled their goalie with 50 seconds remaining on the power play. Rochester Lourdes hit a post just seconds before the penalty expired.
“They did the same thing to us when we were in their facility,” Storey said of the Eagles pulling their goalie earlier than usual. “We were 100 percent ready for it. I’m glad we played them this year just so we had an idea of what they do.”
The players were prepared and calm, Storey wasn’t as much on the bench.
“Are you kidding me? My legs have been shaking since before the game started,” he said. “We were not overlooking these guys at all. Had we, we would’ve lost. They’re good enough to beat you.”
Priebe scored the first of his two goals 5:39 into the second period on a drive to the net that he finished on his backhand with an assist from Marcus Priebe.
He added a second goal at 12:22 of the second period with assists from Charlie Huttemier and Earl Hansen.
“It’s nice to win the final game at home,” Priebe said. “It wasn’t pretty but a win’s a win. This time of the year, that’s all that counts.”
Waseca outshot Rochester Lourdes 40-21 for the game but dominated the first and last period in shots. The Bluejays held a 14-5 shots on goal edge in the first and a 15-6 advantage in the third. Ben Diedrich stopped 21 of the shots he faced.
Waseca moves on to face third-seeded Faribault (16-7-2) Thursday at 7 p.m. in Faribault. The Falcons defeated the Bluejays 8-2 Dec. 3 in the second game of the season for both teams.
Waseca sets school record for wins after beating Marshall
Waseca ended the regular season in good fashion Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Marshall in Marshall.
Kyle Ahlschlager scored the game-winner with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left to secure the win for the Bluejays (17-8, 9-7 Big South). The victory also set a new school record for wins in a season for Waseca.
Tylor Nordquist scored with 1:33 left in the first period to put Waseca up 1-0 with assists from Earl Hansen and Marcus Priebe.
The Tigers (16-9, 11-4) tied the game in the second period when Tristan VanDeVere scored at the 5:40 mark with assists from Kaleb Welvaert and Cooper VanOverBeke.
Marshall outshot the Bluejays 28-17 but goalie Ben Diedrich made 27 stops in the win.
New Ulm shuts out Waseca
After peppering Austin for nine goals last Tuesday, finding offense against New Ulm Thursday proved a lot tougher for Waseca in a 4-0 loss in New Ulm.
The Eagles (18-6-1, 15-1 Big South) broke the game open in the third period with three goals after taking a 1-0 lead in the second period. New Ulm held a 36-19 shots on goal advantage of the Bluejays (16-8, 8-7 Big South).
Glavine Schugel scored twice for the Eagles, first in the second period on the power play at the 11 minute, 57 second mark and later in the third period at the 6:50 mark to make it a 2-0 game.
Teagan Kamm scored at 15:42 of the third period for a 3-0 lead and AJ Arneson scored with 25 seconds left for the 4-0 final.
Ben Diedrich made 32 saves for Waseca in the loss.