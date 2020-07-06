The Saint Peter Booster Club is proud to sponsor its 4th annual golf fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 15 at Shoreland Country Club in St. Peter.

All proceeds from this four-person scramble event will go toward supporting Saint Peter High School athletic programs.

Outing will take place rain or shine.

GOLF SCHEDULE

10:30-11:45 a.m. Registration

Noon Shot Gun Start

5:30 to 7 p.m. Social Hour & Dinner

ON COURSE GAMES & PRIZES

Team & individual games/prizes on almost every hole.

Closest to the pin, longest putt, long drive, etc.

Low gross prizes determined by flights after the round is completed.

