When you’re hot, you’re hot, and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team is on fire right now. The Bucs traveled to Madelia on Tuesday night for a non-conference game against the Blackhawks and left town victorious after a 97-44 blowout win.
The Bucs’ Tuesday win came only about 24 hours after they dominated Bethlehem Academy 91-39 on Monday in Faribault. WEM (currently ranked No. 5 in Class A) is now riding a 12-game winning streak, which began after the Bucs’ only loss of the season: a 79-73 triple overtime loss to Class A’s defending state champions, the Henning Hornets (currently ranked No. 2), back on Dec. 27.
Since that loss, WEM has been virtually unstoppable. Such was the case with Domanik Paulson on Tuesday, as the sophomore was 9-for-9 from the floor for a team-high 22 points.
Nick LeMeiux drained five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 18 points, while Grant McBroom tallied 16.
Dylan Androli also finished with a season-high 14 points and Cole Kokoschke was in double figures as well with 13.
Zack Sticken and Brady Nutter each chipped in five points, Bryce Hermal finished with three and Jonathan Remme scored one.
The Bucs are now 19-1 overall and remain 10-0 in the Gopher Conference. WEM will resume Gopher Conference action on Friday with a home game against Medford (6-12, 4-6 Gopher Conference).
BA girls basketball falls on road
After trailing 27-20 at halftime, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team was unable to muster enough offense in the second half to come from behind, and the Cardinals ultimately fell at Lyle-Pacelli by a score of 48-35.
The loss was BA’s third in a row, and the Cards are now 6-16 on the season. The Athletics, meanwhile, won for just the fifth time this season and boosted their record to 5-17 overall.
Mercedes Huerta generated most of the offense for the Cardinals with 12 points. She was followed by Kate Trump and Brooke Johnson, who each scored six. Trump also chipped in three rebounds and two assists, while Lindsay Hanson led the team with 11 rebounds to go along with four points and two assists.
Reagan Kangas tallied five points and Malia Hunt finished with two.
The BA defense struggled to contain Lyle-Pacelli’s Olivia Christianson, who finished with an impressive 34 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.
The Cardinals have just four games remaining in the regular season, starting with Friday’s road game at Maple River (12-9 overall, 6-5 Gopher Conference).
Goodhue holds off K-W boys basketball
The Knights played a pretty solid second half in their Tuesday game, but unfortunately the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team couldn’t overcome its offensive struggles in the first half and fell to Goodhue by a score of 63-50.
The Knights managed just 18 points in the first half, and although they picked up the pace with 32 points in the second half, they were never able to overcome the Wildcats’ 30-18 halftime lead.
Tate Erlandson led the Knights with 17 points, followed by Laden Nerison with 12 and Casey Wesbur with 10.
Trevor Steberg tallied eight points, while Riley Horn chipped in two and Luke Alme scored one.
K-W went 5 of 10 at the free throw line, whereas Goodhue finished 7-for-9.
Dayne Wojcik scored 20 points for the Wildcats, who have now won seven in a row. Goodhue improved to 16-3 overall and 7-3 in the Hiawatha Valley League after Tuesday’s win, while K-W’s eighth loss in its last nine games dropped the Knights to 6-13 overall and 0-8 in the HVL.
Next up for K-W is a home game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa (9-12, 4-7 HVL) on Friday.
K-W girls basketball outpaced by Goodhue
The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team faced one of the top teams in the state Tuesday, losing at Class AA No. 6 Goodhue 65-28.
The Knights’ 28 points scored was their lowest point total of the season so far, but the Wildcats (21-2 overall, 10-1 Hiawatha Valley League) have been red hot lately, having won four straight and 20 of their last 21. Goodhue has won each of its last four games by at least 30 points, and the Wildcats’ defense is only allowing about 40 points per game this season.
K-W couldn’t reach that threshold, but Julianna Boyum managed eight points, Riley Dummer tallied six, Madi Luebke scored five and Megan Mattson chipped in four.
Morgyn Schaefer and Cera Crouse scored two each, and Tessa Erlandson finished with one point.
Sydney Burow finished with two blocks and two assists, and also grabbed three rebounds. Dummer led the Knights with six rebounds, while Boyum, Mattson, Luebke and Schaefer each finished with three.
Boyum also contributed four steals, three assists and two blocks, while Luebke swiped a pair of steals as well.
The Knights (8-14, 1-10 HVL) will look to snap their three-game losing streak on Friday at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-8, 5-7 HVL).