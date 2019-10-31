Preston Meier is a high-level runner because he treats his favorite sport like, well, running.
He doesn't over-thing anything and does his best to stay in the moment.
Despite the pomp and circumstance of the forthcoming Class AA state cross country competition — Meier’s first ever appearance in the massive race at St. Olaf College — the Owatonna sophomore has kept his practice routine the same and done his best to absorb the excitement of the event without getting overwhelmed.
He’s just that type of guy.
“I am just trying to look at it as just another race and it will probably be more fun because we have all the events leading up,” the sophomore said on Wednesday afternoon. "I might be a little anxious the night before, but I think I’ll be able to get to bed just fine.”
Meier’s cool demeanor was put on full display last Thursday during the annual Section 1-AA competition at Brooktree Golf Course. Executing a plan that included expending the majority of his energy early in the race, Meier found himself loping down the final stretch at his home course not knowing if he was in position to qualify as one of the eight individuals — or two full teams for that matter — for the state competition. Solely focused on the terrain in front of him, Meier sapped every bit of the energy he could muster and dashed across the finish line in 16 minutes, 35 seconds before collapsing to the ground. Still dizzy and trying to bounce-back from the toughest race of his life, Meier eventually found out that he had secured the final spot for the state meet.
It wasn’t until the next day when he was fully recovered that he was truly able to appreciate what he had accomplished.
“It took a while to set in,” Meier said. “I would say probably not until the next day. I didn’t really think about it because I was focused on recovery and getting back to normal and then the next day it was time to focus.”
Quickly back to 100% and buoyed by the fact that he had clocked his career-best time at the 5K course during the section meet, Meier got right back to work. His training has included a mile-and-a-half run at Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, a time-trial at Brooktree, a series of 400-meter sprints and an “easy” four-mile jog on Thursday. On Friday, Meier will leave school early and take the short trip up I-35 to Northfield and take part in a run-through of the course he will navigate on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the rest of the Class AA boys field.
Meier is familiar with the course that winds through campus and took park in a huge showcase on the college earlier this season. Having also taken park in one of the largest cross country competitions in the nation, the Roy Griak Invite in September, Meier said the atmosphere and level of competition shouldn't take him off-guard.
“We had a meet there this season at a showcase and I ran it then and also I ran it in eighth grade,” Meier said. “I think that’s really going to help.”
Meier recalls a few unique challenges that the course offers, none more significant than the uphill finish that funnels competitors east of the softball field before spilling them out adjacent to the starting line.
“It is really hard,” Meier admitted. “I don’t really leave anything out there, though. It’s all mental from there. Just give it everything you have at that point and finish strong.”
After earning fifth place honors last season, Nicholas Scheller — a senior from Chanhassen — is the highest returning qualifier for the Class AA boys. Senior A.J. Green of Eastview and senior Oliver Paleen of St. Paul Highland Park also return. They placed eighth and 10th, respectively, last year.
From Section 1-AA each member of the Farmington and Rochester Century teams will be there along with Carter Briggs (Winona), Meti Omod (John Marshall), Cody Peterson (Winona), Isaac Threinen (Kasson-Mantorville), Brandon Stachewicz (Lakeville North), Andrew Casey (Lakeville North) and Mitchell Hanson (Faribault).
Meier isn’t concerning himself with where he finishes amongst the huge pack of runners. Instead, his goals are internal. He would like to finish below his sectional time of 16:35.7 and believes despite the more challenging terrain has a great shot of doing just that.
Oh, and he’s going to have some fun, too.
“Mainly just trying to enjoy it,” he said. “I am going for a goal of running my personal-best. I think that would be good. As far as placing, I really don’t think that matters in this meet. There’s so many runners. Just run my best race, that’s all.”
Brady to show what she’s got against the best of the best
Meier won’t be the only Owatonna athlete competing at the meet as Carsyn Brady will be taking part in the Class AA girls race at 10 a.m.
The Owatonna Middle School eighth grader missed the cut by a single spot last season during the sectional run, but left no such drama last week, comfortably punching her ticket as the fifth of eight individuals with an 18:51.1.
The soft-spoken Brady said she believes the key to success this weekend will be simple: Stay hydrated. And, like Meier, said she flourishes against the best competition
“Yeah, I think so,” she said when asked if she the heightened level of competition is palpable at large races. “I just tried to stay in the top ten and just finish strong (at the sectional meet). I’m just going to drink lots of water (before state) and stay focused.”
Brady — who finished second at the Big Nine Conference race on Tuesday, Oct. 15 — will join the full Farmington and Lakeville South teams as well as Ella Dufault (Waseca), Claire Vukovics (Lakeville North), Grace Johnson (Red Wing), Madelyn Skjeveland (Faribault), Ava Nuttall (Rochester Century), Anni Skillicorn (Winona) and Nicole Theberath (Northfield) from Section 1-AA.
St. Michael-Albertville will be looking for its second consecutive title. Twelve additional teams return from the 2018 field: Wayzata, runner-up; Edina, third; Farmington, fourth; Stillwater Area, fifth; Andover, sixth; Willmar, seventh; Alexandria Area, eighth; Forest Lake, ninth; Marshall, 10th; Rosemount, 11th; Lakeville South, 13th; and Mounds View, 15th.