It didn’t take long for Northfield girls swimming and diving coach Chris Morgan to realize his team wasn’t going to have an issue this year.
The Gators are moving up to Class AA this season, but they’ll be doing so with the help of a 16-athlete senior class, which made clear from the first day of practice this year it possessed the collective talent to compete at the higher level.
“The thing I can say is we don’t have a lot of holes,” Morgan said. “We don’t have a lot of superstars, but we have a whole lot of depth.”
Every section champ and state qualifier from last year is back, 10 athletes in total, and while Morgan concedes the overall numbers Northfield sends to state this year might not be as big due to the tougher cuts to make state in Class AA, he bets the Gators will have plenty of time in the pool at the University of Minnesota.
The section winners back for Northfield include senior Signe Hauck, senior Ella Palmquist, senior Alice Zhang, senior Caroline Peterson and sophomore Paige Steenblock.
Other state participants last year include senior Tatum Hauck, junior Zibby Hanifl, senior Chloe Mellgren, sophomore Anna Scheglowski and freshman Ella Anderson.
“Obviously the double-A cuts at state are much more aggressive, and while I think we’ll have individuals go, it probably won’t be quite as many as we had last year,” Morgan said. “However, I don’t want to put a limit on what we can do. As a team, we’re going to be very relevant in double-A, especially in dual meets and sections and in the true team scoring format. That’s sort of right up our alley because we have a lot of depth.”
In addition to not losing any top-end talent from last year, the Gators also welcome in a pair of swimmers from Randolph, which Northfield incorporated with after its move up to Class AA. Morgan believes senior Samantha Sundby and sophomore Lindsay Sundby will be able to contribute on varsity right away.
That’s in addition to some younger swimmers starting to force their way into the varsity lineup, such as Leah Enedy, Ananda Myint and Charlotte Flory.
While Morgan will only have use of this senior class for one year in Class AA, he believes the group provided the foundation for the younger athletes to fill their roles next year and beyond.
“It’s quite a gift, and we’re hoping the gift keeps on giving even after they go,” Morgan said. “There’s a lot of focus and anticipation of excellence this year out of that group, and they’re ready to throw down. So far, we’re only three days in, and we’re really getting after it already. If the rest of the team can see how it’s done, (the mentality) will stick around after they’re gone.”
Important returners
Signe Hauck, senior
Tatum Hauck, senior
Ella Kelm, senior
Chloe Mellgren, senior
Madelyn Meyer, senior
Christina Narveson, senior
Caroline Peterson, senior
Hannah Ringlien, senior
Alice Zhang, senior
Zibby Hanifl, junior
Ellen Varley, junior
Anna Scheglowski, sophomore
Paige Steenblock, sophomore
Ella Anderson, freshman
Key newcomers
Samantha Sundby, senior
Lindsay Sundby, sophomore
Leah Enedy
Charlotte Flory
Ananda Myint