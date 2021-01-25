Thursday, Jan. 28
Big Book Group AA meeting• 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon• 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Friday, Jan. 29
Unity on Division AA meeting• 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group• 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield• 9:30 a.m., on Zoom. Call Regine at 507-301-8862 for information.
Little Prairie Al-Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Monday, Feb. 1
Tradition Five Al-Anon• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group• 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Culver's, 950 Hwy. 3 S., Northfield. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Dr., Northfield. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Northfield Support Group for Families• 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Dr., Northfield. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield• 12 p.m., on Zoom. Call Regine at 507-301-8862 for information.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. How to manage our life and time arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. Diane, 651-470-7367.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Dr., Northfield. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information.