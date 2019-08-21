It would be hard to imagine a more topsy-turvy season than what Northfield boys soccer experienced last year.
After the Raiders opened the year on a six-match winning streak, they proceeded to lose eight of their last nine of the season before making a run to the Section 2A semifinals that included a dramatic, overtime 2-1 victory against top-seeded Faribault.
So, for an encore, Northfield coach Westley Dayus, now in his second season, is hoping for a bit more consistency.
“Getting everybody back, getting everybody fit and just playing some ball,” Dayus said. “Talking with our captains, they just want it a little more relaxed. Last year, again, it was intense. The run we went on — we had six wins, then we had six losses, then we can’t buy a win, then we breeze through all the way to the semifinals, and it should have been 4-1 in the space of the first 10 minutes, and we lose 2-1 in the last 10 seconds.”
Northfield will have to cope with a move from Class A up to Class AA this season, although Dayus said he’s not to worried about the change.
In his mind, the Raiders would have needed to win against a few top opponents in the later rounds of the section tournament in either class, so they might as well face the same level of play in the earlier rounds as well.
“I think we can compete,” Dayus said. “I think we can compete with Farmington, I think we can compete with Lakeville, New Prague. I don’t see it as an issue, and I don’t think the boys will really.”
Northfield will have to do it without the help of last year’s eight-player senior class, although it will have the benefit of six rising juniors who played significant varsity minutes last year.
“It’s just our returners,” Dayus said. “If our returners are solid, that will be a big boost for us and the quality will show for itself. You saw that last year. We had great quality, but it was just trying to piece it all together, which sometimes is the most difficult thing.”
The growth of some of those returners has been evident early on, with juniors Pascal Cogan and Max Kasten making their best cases that they deserve larger roles than last season. Couple that with the already strong play of juniors Will Knutson and Grant Roney, this year’s captains, in addition to junior Charles Pratt, junior Griffin Regnier and sophomore Teigen Hoff, and a solid core for the next two seasons is taking shape.
Add a large group of freshmen and sophomores who have come out this year, some of which have the potential to make serious and immediate varsity contributions, and the jump to Class AA begins to look less intimidating.
“We’re hoping that because we have a big, strong 11th-grade group that those guys will also lead,” Dayus said. “We have some great talent with the likes of Griffin, the likes of Charlie, Pascal, and they’re still young. That’s the really nice thing about our program, but I think with two good captains that love to play and the boys respect them, too, that will be a great start for us this year. That’ll really give us a boost.”
Last year’s record: 8-9
Last year’s finish: Lost 2-1 in Section 2A semifinals against Mankato East.
Major departures
Luis Calvario
Tyler Cemenski
Irvin Corona-Olivares
River Dittrich
Max Felland
Isaac Pontow
Larson Ringlien
Andrew Skoglund
Important returners
Pascal Cogan, junior, forward
Max Kasten, junior, forward
Will Knutson, junior, midfield
Charles Pratt, junior, defense
Griffin Regnier, junior, midfield
Grant Roney, junior, midfield
Teigen Hoff, sophomore, defense