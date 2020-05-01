The Northfield Raiders’ football team pulled off the biggest upset in the program’s history with a 14-12 win over the state’s top-ranked Lakeville Panthers in Thursday’s Missota Conference finale.
Heading into Thursday’s matchup, the Panthers were ranked first in the state’s Class AA poll. The Raiders compete in Class A. It was the second consecutive year the Raiders have knocked off a No. 1 ranked team in the opponent’s home field. Last year, the Raiders upset Hutchinson 34-27 when the Tigers were on top of the Class A poll.
“It’s a great win for our community, school and fans,” said Bubba Sullivan, Northfield’s head coach of last week’s huge upset. “I’ll tell you, after the game there was a great crowd there, students, town people. It was neat to see the stands empty onto the field.”
Sullivan said the win was bigger than last year’s game with Hutchinson.
“Oh yes,” he said, “by far. Some pleasing ironies involved in it. One would be the long we we have come since we played there (Lakeville, when Northfield lost 65-0 in 1990) two years ago. It shows we’ve come a long way with the program. I’m so proud and happy for our seniors. They worked so hard. It’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”
Northfield dominated the first half, holding Lakeville to only 17 offensive plays. Senior running back Vince Altstaetter scored for the Raiders on a five-yard run with a minute showing. Shawn Bundy’s extra-point kick was good. The Raiders came back with a score with 2:52 left in the third quarter on a 73-yard, six-play drive capped by an Altstaetter four-yard run. Bundy’s kick was again good.
Panther comeback
Northfield had a 14-0 lead, but the Panthers responded like a No. 1-ranked team on the ensuing kickoff, driving 71 yards in 10 plays with a Matt Hammond two-yard touchdown run with 10:52 to go in the game. But a low Nate Rasmussen kick failed, and the Raiders still held an eight-point advantage (14-6).
On the next Raider drive, Rocky Zeman was picked off by safety Matt Henricksen. Five plays later, Dan Simpson scored on a one-yard quarterback plunge on third down. But on the all-important PAT, a wide-open pass Ryan Hopkins dropped a well-thrown pass by Simpson in the end zone, which would have tied it, 14-14.
Northfield took the kickoff with 7:57 to go and never gave the ball up. The Raiders engineered a methodical 16-play, 53-yard drive to kill the clock.
The march was sparked by Altstaetter’s 20-yard run from the Raider 18 on a critical third-and-12.
The Raiders then reached the Panther 38 facing a fourth-and-one and Lakeville stopping the clock with a timeout, with just over three minutes remaining.
Zeman made the first down on a two-yard quarterback sneak. Three plays later, with just over two minutes remaining, the Raiders had a fourth-and-one on the Lakeville 27. Grant Modory plowed through for the two-yard gain. With a fresh set of downs, the Panthers couldn’t stop the clock.
“It was our best drive of the year,” said Sullivan. “Instead of panicking, we put something together.”
The Raider offense frustrated Lakeville by taking time off the clock with several long drives.
“We had a difference offensive plan,” Sullivan said. “We used Jeremy Webber in the backfield for the first time. A big 220-pound kid. We gave him the ball for up-the-middle runs. And then later used him as a decoy, faking to him and pitching out to Vinnie.”
Special teams key
Coach Sullivan also pointed out the significance of the special teams and Shawn Bundy, an all-conference soccer player. His two kicks on PATs made the difference. As for Lakeville, a dropped pass and a low kick cost the Panthers.