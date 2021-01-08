‘People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.’
— Rogers Hornsby
‘Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face.’
— Victor Hugo
No one’s ever achieved financial fitness with a January resolution that’s abandoned by February.
Suze Orman
‘We cannot stop the winter or the summer from coming. We cannot stop the spring or the fall or make them other than they are. They are gifts from the universe that we cannot refuse. But we can choose what we will contribute to life when each arrives.’
— Gary Zukav
‘There are only two seasons — winter and baseball.’
— Bill Veeck
‘January is the beginning of a new year for us in the Western world. Let us give to God what belongs to him: the first hours of our day, the first month of the year, the first of our increase, the first in every area of our life. It’s devoted… The principle of first fruits is that when you give God the first, he governs the rest and redeems in.’
— Paula White