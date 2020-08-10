Tuesday, Aug. 11 was the date of the 2020 primary election across the United States, as federal and state races were narrowed down to one candidate per party, while some local races also narrowed in candidates. It was also the last day for candidates to file in many local elections, including municipal and school board races.
Election results and the last filings came in after the Aug. 12 Le Sueur County News went to print, but the latest can be seen at lesueurcountynews.com or in the Aug. 19 newspaper.
Throughout much of Le Sueur County, the only race to vote on was the United States senate race, where Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat hopes to retain her seat. The Democratic field was being narrowed down from candidates Smith, Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr., Amhad R. Hassan, Paula Overby and Steve Carlson. The Republican field was narrowed down from candidates Jason Lewis (the previous challenger to Smith), Cynthia Gail, Bob Carney Jr., James Reibestein, and John L. Berman.
The city of Le Sueur had three seats up for election on the council, plus the mayor. The LS-H School Board also had three seats up for election. Le Center had two council seats and the mayoral seat up, along with three seats open on the TCU School Board. Cleveland also had two council seats and the mayoral seat up, in addition to three seats on the School Board. Kasota had two regular council seats, one special election council seat, and the mayoral seat all up for election.