In this Aug. 21, 2016, file photo, United States’ Kyle Lowry (7) celebrates near Serbia’s Marko Simonovic (5) in the men’s gold medal basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lowry has spent an extended stretch away from home during the summer. While unprecedented as part of an NBA season, it isn’t exactly a foreign concept for those with USA Basketball experience like the Olympics and the World Cup.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)