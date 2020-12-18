BETHLEHEM ACADEMY CARDINALS
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 1-26, 0-14 Gopher (8th)
FINAL GAME: 51-46 defeat against Kingsland in the Section 1A playoffs.
Bethlehem Academy boys basketball coach Melissa Hager is hoping the trials of last season turn into the groundwork for this year’s step forward.
“We had a lot of kids that got playing time last year, so we’re returning a bit more of an experienced group compared to last year’s group,” Hager said. “Last year’s group, we only had one returning varsity player, whereas now most of my varsity players are returning and that really helps kind of pick up that intensity level.”
JJ Malecha and Kade Robb, a pair of last season’s most consistent offensive contributors, are back as seniors. Last year, Malecha averaged 8.6 points a game and Robb averaged a team-high 9.9 points a contest.
“JJ, how he’s grown from an inside guy to more of an inside and outside guy and he’s really improved his 3-point shots and then his footwork, too,” Hager said.
“Kade, I’m really looking forward to see how he handles the ball and leads this year and sets the tone a little bit more,” the third-year coach added.
Another one of last year’s primary scoring threats, forward Justin Simones, has had a busy summer in the gym and should start this season as a consistent two-way player in the post.
Beyond those three, Hager said she’s looking forward to the return of junior Brady Strodtman, who missed the bulk of last season with an injury he sustained during football season, while the senior trio of Elliot Smith, Bo Dienst and Riley Kangas are all poised to take steps forward this winter.
“Bo Dienst is always someone who was a consistent player last year, so to see him return to that consistency role,” Hager said. “Elliot Smith is another one that I think will do a really nice job. He was really starting to get strong with his finishes at the end (of the season). We should have Riley Kangas back as well, and he’s just another kid that works hard and ends up with the ball. He has a nose for the ball.”
Sophomore Charlie King and Bradlee Sartor may also see time in the varsity rotation, Hager said, while sophomore Zach Donkers and freshman Aaron Huerta may be in line for their first extended varsity minutes.
“I really think if the boys can do what they’re capable of, we have an opportunity to be more middle of the pack, whereas last year we were at the bottom of the conference,” Hager said. “We’re making some changes to get better now, but then also to get better long term so that we can build a program.”
BLOOMING PRAIRIE
AWESOME BLOSSOMS
2019-20 RECORD: 25-3, 12-2 Gopher (2nd)
FINAL GAME: 59-51 win over Hayfield in Section 1A championship
Blooming Prairie secured its first trip to the state tournament in 54 years last season but it never got to make the trip when the Minnesota State High School League canceled the state tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Awesome Blossoms went 25-3 and defeated Hayfield 59-51 in the Section 1A championship game to earn their first section title since 1966.
But after the graduation of nine seniors, including four starters, Blooming Prairie will attempt to reach the section summit with a nearly entirely new lineup.
Leading scorer and rebounder Gabe Hagen graduated in the spring after scoring 15.3 points per game and pulling down 7.8 rebounds a game. Kaden Thomas scored 13.3 points a game and averaged 4 rebounds a game in his final season with the Blossoms while 10 points per game scorer Karson Vigeland and Zach Archer, who averaged 6.8 points a game have also moved on.
So who’s returning for Blooming Prairie?
Junior Drew Kittelson is the lone returning starter after he averaged 6.8 points a game. Blossoms head coach Nate Piller expects Kittelson to shoulder more of the scoring load while other players will have to take on specific roles with the team.
“This is a group that’s a little different than last year’s group,” Piller said. “This group is a little more skill-specific. I really think you have to tailor things to what you have.”
While Piller will tweak things to cater to the strengths of the personnel on the team, he also likes to mold multi-faceted players who can play several positions.
What should help Piller and Blooming Prairie is the basketball team includes a handful of players from the football team as well. The confidence the football players have can transfer to the hardcourt.
“They know what goes into being successful,” Piller said. “They’ve seen it, they know it’s possible.”
Colin Jordison, Alex Miller, Alex Piller, Mitchell Fiebiger, Cole Christianson, Boone Carlson, Jacob and Chris Naatz and others will likely contribute for the Blossoms.
Piller anticipates several teams to compete for the Gopher Conference title. Blooming Prairie finished second to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, which captured its second straight league crown. But the Buccaneers graduated seven seniors from last season and third-place finisher Hayfield graduated six. Maple River played a sophomore-heavy lineup last season and the Eagles could take a step forward this season.
MEDFORD TIGERS
2019-20 RECORD: 7-20, 5-9 Gopher (T-6th)
FINAL GAME: 62-30 loss to Maple River in the Section 2AA playoffs
A 7-20 record might not look pretty for a basketball team, but for Medford it signaled progress.
The Tigers hadn’t won more than five games in a season since the 2012-13 season, so seven wins look pretty good. Medford finished 11-15 back in the 2012-13 season and hasn’t finished above .500 since 2005-06.
Tigers head coach Todd Schneider enters his fourth season leading the program and he’s been waiting for this year since he took over. He’s coached this year’s seniors since they were freshmen and with two dynamic players in AJ Vandereide and Kael Hermanstorfer, Medford could turn around a program searching for sustained success.
“This duo we have coming in are two players Medford hasn’t seen for a while,” Schneider said.
Vandereide, a 6-foot-6 post, averaged a team-high 13.6 points per game and added 6.5 rebounds a game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Hermanstorfer, a 6-foot-4 power/small forward who recently committed to St. Mary’s University, chipped in 10.1 points per game and 6 rebounds a contest.
Schneider says both can average around 15 points a game to help elevate the Tigers from a 5-9 conference record where they tied for sixth with United South Central.
Medford graduated seven seniors and isn’t alone in heavy graduation losses. Conference runner-up Blooming Prairie graduated nine seniors while two-time defending conference champion Waterville-Elysian-Morristown saw seven wrap up their careers. Third-place finisher Hayfield also graduated six seniors.
Seven players including Vandereide and Hermanstorfer return for the Tigers.
“With (Kael) and AJ and the surrounding cast, I certainly expect these guys to compete for the top half of the conference,” Schneider said. “Kael is a main reason why I think we can do that.”
NRHEG PANTHERS
2019-20 RECORD: 4-23, 2-12 Gopher (7th)
FINAL GAME: 90-63 loss to Blue Earth Area in the Section 2AA playoffs
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team begins the 2021 season with a dozen returners from last year’s team and will have a chance to move up the Gopher Conference standings.
The Panthers graduated leading scorer Lonnie Wilson, who averaged 13.6 points per game and shot better than 50% on two-point field goals. Wilson also led the team in rebounding with 5.9 boards a game and had 2.4 steals a game. He also led the team with 67 assists.
NRHEG does return second-leading scorer Porter Peterson, who enters his junior year after averaging 10.2 points per game. Additionally, Kordell Schlaak will see an increased role as a senior and many of the returners for head coach Isaiah Lundberg have played since their sophomore seasons. Schlaak averaged 7.6 points per game and 3.7 rebounds a game while shooting 47% from the field.
Tory Christenson, who played 26 games, averaged 7.2 points per game for the Panthers and is one of 11 returners for Lundberg. Freshman Daxter Lee and Ashton Johnson appeared in all 27 games last season and junior Jack Olson played in 25. Jaxon Beck appeared in 23 contests.
With COVID-19 limiting team activities during the summer and shuttering the 2019-20 season before the state tournament, teams didn’t have much opportunity to work together. The Panthers had an especially difficult time getting gym time with work taking place inside the NRHEG High School gym and the elementary school gym in Ellendale.
Lundberg sees the Gopher Conference as wide open after conference champion Waterville-Elysian-Morristown graduated seven seniors, runner-up Blooming Prairie graduated nine seniors and third-place finisher Hayfield graduated six seniors.
Lundberg anticipates the two-time defending conference champions Buccaneers to still compete for the league crown and Maple River, which finished fourth last year, could challenge opponents after adding Zach Herrmann, who transferred from Blue Earth Area.
WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN
BUCCANEERS
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 26-3, 14-0 Gopher (1st)
FINAL GAME: A 70-66 loss against Springfield in the Section 2A sub-section final.
Without four starters and the bulk of its varsity rotation, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team will face a tough task in defending its Gopher Conference championship from last season.
Gone is last year’s leading scorer, Grant McBroom (25.2 points a game), along with Cole Kokoschke, Zach Sticken, Nick LeMieux, Dylan Androli, Matthew Van Houdt and Gabe Lemcke, but W-E-M coach Jeff Wagner believes pieces still remain that can help the Buccaneers finish toward the top of the conference once again.
“Some of the best kids that we’ve ever had in the program, so that part’s tough, but you get back a big piece with Domanik Paulson and I think Brady Nutter is going to surprise some people,” Wagner said. “We’ve got some other pieces to plug back in.”
Last year, Paulson started as a sophomore alongside four seniors and directed the offense while scoring 14.8 points a game, dishing out a team-high 5.4 assists a contest and swiping 4.2 steals a night. Alongside him, Wagner believes Nutter can step into a starring role as a junior.
Nutter transferred at the start of last school year from Bethlehem Academy to W-E-M and moved to Waterville, his original home, but was not deemed eligible to play by the Minnesota State High School League until close to the end of the season.
“Had he been eligible to start the year, he probably would have been in the top seven rotation all year,” Wagner said. “He’s a 6-3 kid, a long kid and he shoots it a little bit.”
Wagner also pointed to Jonathan Remme and Bryce Hermel — a pair of juniors that played primarily junior varsity last season — as two players that can step in now that the senior blockade is cleared and more playing time is available.
There’s not much that’s certain, however, since practice will not start until January and the team did not enjoy a full complement of summer workouts to start the transition from last year’s large senior class.
“We didn’t have much of a summer,” Wagner said. “We did a few things, but there wasn’t really a whole lot in terms of our kids playing in tournaments and stuff like that. Kids were off on their own, and of course Domanik was on some AAU teams, so he got to play quite a bit. It was a bad year for us not to have a good, solid summer.”
The relatively young and inexperienced W-E-M team will have its hands full maintaining its standing atop the Gopher Conference against Blooming Prairie, which lost twice to the Buccaneers last year by a combined five points, as well as experience-heavy Maple River and NRHEG squads.
Ultimately, a lot of that will come down to Paulson transitioning from McBroom’s sidekick to W-E-M’s superhero.
“Well, he’s going to have to be everything, and he kind of is,” Wagner said. “He’s long, he’s very athletic, he can guard people in the post, he can guard points guards on the perimeter, he drives to the basket well, he shoots it well. The one thing he really needs to get better at is getting his offense and getting to the rim. As athletic as he is, I don’t see that being a problem for him, but that’s something he’s going to have to work on. As he gets to the rim, other people are going to open up and he’s a great passer and has great court vision. If he gets to the rim better, he’ll be able to find other people.”